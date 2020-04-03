Quarantine Workout Tips: Do Strength Training At Home With These Simple And Effective Weight Substitutes
Quarantine workout tips: From water bottles to books, read here to know the many weight substitutes that are already available at your home.
Quarantine workout tips: There are many workouts which can be done without any equipment
HIGHLIGHTS
- Water bottles can be used as a replacement of dumbbells
- You can also use books and vegetable bags as weights
- Your own body weight can be used for weight training exercises
Quarantine workout tips: Are you working out regularly at home? As we have mentioned earlier, both cardio and weight training exercises can be done at home. With a few tips and tricks, you can manage a workout at home which is nearly equivalent to that of a gym. In this article, we are going to talk about a few objects at home that can be effectively used as substitutes of dumbbells, kettle bells and other weights in the gym.
Quarantine workout tips: Substitutes of weights that can be easily found at home
1. Water bottles
All you need is 2l or 3l or 5l bottles at home and they can be used dumbbells for multiple exercises. A bottle with ridges can be used for a better grip.
2. Your own body weight
Your own body weight can be used for doing body weight exercises. Planks, push-ups, pull-ups, squats, lunges and leg raises are some examples of body weight exercises that can be done as part of your strength training routine at home.
3. Bags of vegetables
The next time you get a bag of one kg of onions, tomatoes, etc, wait before you put them in storage. Use the bags as weights for exercises like bicep curls and much more.
4. Books
Put a couple of books in two bags and they can be conveniently used as weight substitutes at home. You can increase or decrease the number of books in each bag depending on how much weight you wish to lift.
No equipment workout you can do at home
There are many workouts which can be done without any equipment. Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines recently shared a no-equipment workout on Instagram.
The exercises shared in the video below make for a full-body workout that you can do anytime, anywhere. It includes a total of five exercises:
- Squat and reverse lung: 15 reps, 3 sets
- Single-leg glute bridges: 20 reps, 10 on each side, 3 sets
- Push-up (knees): 10 reps, 3 sets
- Hover leg extension: 20 reps, 10 on each side, 3 sets
- Bent-leg toe tap: 15 reps, 3 sets.
In this period of lockdown, do not waste your time by lazying around all day. Fix a routine and follow it with discipline. Do fix an hour of workout and do not postpone it. Stay indoors and stay safe.
