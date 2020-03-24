Coronavirus Quarantine Tips: Here's A Diet And Workout Plan That You Can Follow
Quarantine plan: As we have mentioned in numerous of our previous articles, it is important to follow a healthy diet and workout regime as you quarantine yourself amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared another quarantine plan on her Instagram handle. On day one, she recommended starting your day with surya namaskar, soaked almonds and raisings. On the second day, she has recommended starting your day with suptapadaangushtaasana, dates and walnuts. Read below to know else she recommends.
Quarantine plan: A workout and nutrition plan you can follow
1. Start your day with suptapadaangushtaasana. mentions that this yoga asana can help your muscles learn to engage themselves so that your hip is able to move to entire range of motion. The asana is to do and can be easily done at home. Watch the video below to know how it is done.
2. Also on rising, have some dates and walnuts. Dates are a rich source of antioxidants. They can be beneficial for blood sugar balance, can help in regulating blood pressure, and they also work as a brain booster. Walnuts, on the other hand, are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. They help in reducing inflammation and can also improve gut health.
3. For breakfast, you can have idli and sambar. It is fulfilling and nutritious meal with a complete amino acid profile. It is light on the stomach and makes for a great breakfast option.
4. As a mid-meal, you can have rasam with pepper. Rasam is a kind of lentil soup with some pepper. You can have it as a mid-meal between breakfast and lunch.
5. For lunch, you can have a humble and quick ajwain and namak parantha with pickle or dahi. Pickle and dahi will provide you with probiotics which provide good gut bacteria. Ajwain is a powerful spice which is known to improve digestion. An ajwain parantha is a filling and nutritious lunch you can have as you quarantine yourself at home.
6. Post-lunch mid meal can include a few cashews with jaggery. Healthy snacking is the key to good nutrition and weight management.
7. Have early dinners. You're all at home and this is actually the time when you can work towards having early dinner. For dinner, you can have khichdi and homemade papad. Try to have a gap of at least two hours between dinner and bed time.
8. At bed time, have a cup of turmeric milk. Add jaggery to it if you want. Also had a pinch of kesar and soonth (ginger powder). This immunity boosting drink can work wonders for improving your immunity and body's ability to fight infections.
Last but not the least, do not forget to stay home and safe, everyone. These are crucial times and our collective effort of taking precautionary measures like washing hands and maintaining social distancing can help in curbing the spread of coronavirus.
