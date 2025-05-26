Home »  Health Supplements »  Consume Fish Oil Supplements Right Away To Achieve These Benefits

Consume Fish Oil Supplements Right Away To Achieve These Benefits

Keep reading as we share a list of ways in which taking fish oil supplements can boost your health.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: May 26, 2025 06:33 IST
2-Min Read
Consume Fish Oil Supplements Right Away To Achieve These Benefits

It's important to choose high-quality supplements and consult a healthcare provider

Fish oil supplements are dietary products derived from the tissues of oily fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, and anchovies. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, primarily EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), which are essential fats the body can't produce on its own. These omega-3s play a crucial role in brain function, heart health, inflammation control, and cellular repair. Yes, fish oil supplements can significantly boost health when taken in the right dosage, as they help maintain various body functions, support mental and physical wellness, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. In this article, we share a list of ways in which taking fish oil supplements can boost your health.

10 Health benefits of consuming fish oil supplements



1. Supports heart health



Fish oil helps lower triglyceride levels, reduce blood pressure, and prevent plaque buildup in arteries. EPA and DHA improve overall heart function, reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke, especially in people with cardiovascular risk factors.

2. Reduces inflammation

Omega-3s in fish oil have powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Regular intake can help reduce chronic inflammation, which is linked to diseases like arthritis, diabetes, and certain cancers.

3. Improves brain function

DHA is a major structural component of the brain. Fish oil supports memory, learning, and overall cognitive health. It may also slow age-related cognitive decline and support brain development in infants and children.

4. Enhances mood and mental health

Fish oil has shown benefits in managing depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders. EPA, in particular, has mood-stabilising effects and can enhance the effectiveness of antidepressants when taken together.

5. Promotes eye health

DHA is also found in high concentrations in the retina. Fish oil supplementation can help prevent dry eyes, improve vision, and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

6. Supports healthy skin

Omega-3s help maintain skin hydration, elasticity, and overall texture. They can also reduce acne, eczema symptoms, and sun damage by supporting the skin's natural barrier.

7. Improves joint health

Fish oil can help relieve symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, including joint stiffness and pain. Its anti-inflammatory effects support joint flexibility and reduce swelling.

8. Boosts immune function

Regular intake of fish oil supports a balanced immune response and may enhance the body's defence against infections. It can also help modulate overactive immune reactions in autoimmune diseases.

9. Supports pregnancy and early development

DHA is critical for the development of a baby's brain, eyes, and nervous system. Fish oil during pregnancy can improve cognitive outcomes in children and reduce the risk of allergies.

10. Helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels

While fish oil doesn't lower LDL (bad cholesterol) much, it raises HDL (good cholesterol) and lowers triglycerides, improving the overall lipid profile and reducing cardiovascular risk.

It's important to choose high-quality supplements and consult a healthcare provider before starting them regularly.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

