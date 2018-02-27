These Varieties Of Fish Have The Highest Levels Of Mercury
Mercury can be highly toxic to humans, here are top 5 varieties of fish with high mercury content.
Mercury is highly toxic to humans, especially for expectant mothers
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lobsters are high in mercury, sodium and cholesterol
- Ahi and other tuna varieties are pretty high in mercury
- Farm raise salmon would be a much healthier choice
Fish is considered to be one of the healthiest foods available and for a good reason. One can simply go on for hours to discuss its benefits for the overall health of a person. But are all varieties of fish just as healthy? Turns out, they're not. Some varieties of fish are loaded with mercury which in no way leaves them healthy, or even safe enough for regular consumption. This metal is highly toxic to humans, especially for expectant mothers.
Here's a list of the top 5 fishes listed by the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency as the fishes with very high levels of mercury.
1. Lobster
Lobsters are high not in mercury, but in sodium and cholesterol as well. This can take a very negative toll on your heart. You could opt for crabs instead. They are much lower in mercury, cholesterol, and calories.
2. Shark
Sharks are at the top of the food chain as it consumes other fish in the sea as well. Due to this, they accumulate too much mercury overtime and carry much more than all other fishes.
3. Tuna
Ahi and other tuna varieties are pretty high in mercury. Though canned varieties of food are not highly recommended as compared to the fresh varieties, for tuna you must opt for the canned variety as they can be lower in mercury content. Fresh Ahi tuna does not have many alternatives to it but tilapia can be consumed in its place as a safer variety.
4. Mahi Mahi
Mahi Mahi usually comes on a platter topped with salsa and a delicious buttery flavor which this fish is blessed with. However, there is another ingredient that comes to your plate with the fish and that is mercury. Doesn't sound so healthy and delicious now, does it? This can be quite harmful to expectant mothers. Farm raised salmon would be a much healthier choice. This variety is rich in protein and omega 3 fatty acids and is very healthy for consumption.
5. King mackerel
King mackerel is that vicious predator which in no way is recommended for consumption. High mercury levels in this fish can be potentially harmful to your health.
Mercury in no way is good for your health, but that does not mean that you cannot engage in once-in-a-while indulgences. You surely can enjoy these fishes once or twice a month but not too often. Pregnant women, however, need to control their temptations for the sake of their health and for their baby too.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.