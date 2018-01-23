These Mistakes Are Making Your Skin Age Faster
Here are the mistakes you might be making that can make your skin prone to age faster.
Some of our daily habits catalyze the process of aging on our skin.
1. Not Getting Enough Sleep
For our body to function properly, we need an ample amount of sleep. By not getting enough amount of sleep, our body can show negative physical and psychological effects. Chronic sleep deprivation will result in dark circles and unbalanced skin which is primary to aging.
2. Drinking Too Much Alcohol
Drinking alcohol can cause inflammation in the body. It can also slow down your metabolism. This can put stress on the body and accelerate the aging process. It can also dehydrate the skin and this can make you look tired.
3. Exfoliating Excessively
Granted, exfoliation eliminates dead cells. But doing this excessively can prevent the skin from retaining water. This will make the skin look dry in appearance and thus contribute towards wrinkles.
4. Smoking
Smoking has many disadvantages. It puts our heart and lungs at great risk and can even lead up to cancer. Not only that, but it can also age your skin faster. The heat from the cigarette directly burns the skin, changes the elastic fibers of the skin and reduces vitamin A levels and moisture of the skin.
5. Avoiding sunscreen
Studies have demonstrated that most of cutaneous ageing happens due to sun rays that penetrate the skin and alter its elastic structures. This can cause wrinkles to appear on the skin. This is why it is extremely important to not avoid sunscreen as we go out.
6. Not exercising enough
Exercise movements rejuvenate the body and muscles. This makes the skin look more toned, because oxygen and nutrients in the blood can reach the capillaries of the skin easier when we exercise.
