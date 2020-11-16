ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Post-Diwali Detox: 5 Go-To Tips To Lose Festive Weight Gain

Post-Diwali Detox: 5 Go-To Tips To Lose Festive Weight Gain

Post-Diwali detox isn't about surviving on low-fat salads and celery juices. In fact, it is about restoring good health and losing weight in a sustainable manner. Here's how you can do it.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Nov 16, 2020 02:06 IST
3-Min Read
Post-Diwali Detox: 5 Go-To Tips To Lose Festive Weight Gain

Post-Diwali detox: Start with your regular routine as soon as you can

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Post-Diwali detox: Drink sufficient water
  2. Avoid following a fad diet for quick weight loss
  3. Do not starve yourself and eat nourishing foods

Post-Diwali detox: Diwali is over. But the guilt of eating kaju katli, laddoo and all of your favourite mithais is definitely not. If you have missed your workouts back-to-back and are now looking for ways to get back on track, then you have landed at the right place! In this article, we are going to talk about a few ways that have been proved to be effective for weight loss. All you need to do is get back to your regular diet and workout routine at the earliest. Keep reading to know more.

Post-Diwali detox: 5 Effective ways to lose weight


RELATED STORIES
related

Diwali 2020: Binge-Ate Last Night? This Quick Abs Workout Can Help In Burning Some Calories

Diwali 2020: This abs workout can help in melting stubborn belly fat. Watch video to know the exercises including in it.

related

Weight Loss: Nutritionist Shares 6 Tips That All Brides-To-Be Must Follow

Weight loss is not a pre-wedding mandate, but looking fit at her own wedding is every bride's dream. Read here to know what Nmami Agarwal suggests if you want to look the best at your D-day!

Newsbeep

As mentioned above, the sooner you get back to your normal routine as soon as you can. Simple steps like waking up in your usual time, starting your day with a handful of soaked almonds and raisins, and some yoga or exercise. Here are other things that can help you with weight loss:

Also read: Diwali 2020: Binge-Ate Last Night? This Quick Abs Workout Can Help In Burning Some Calories

1. Up your protein intake

Protein is an important macronutrient for weight loss. Including it in your diet can help you build muscles. Protein rich foods like eggs, chicken, beans, lentils and legumes are also filling in nature. They can reduce appetite and overall calorie intake, thus aiding weight loss.

2. Do meal prepping

Planning your meals in advance is a time-saving technique to eat healthy. Make a plan which promotes eating small and frequent meals. It helps you feel satiated at all times and can also prevent overeating and unnecessary cravings.

6e3ga0i

Planning your meals in advance can prevent unnecessary cravings
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Lockdown Health Tips: Satisfy Your Munching Cravings With These Healthy Chips By Shilpa Shetty Kundra

3. Drink sufficient water

Staying hydrated is one of the most effective ways to feel normal or healthy after binge-eating and binge-drinking on Diwali. It can help you feel less tired and fatigued. It can hydrate you, restore good digestion and also reduce headaches which you may be getting because of lack of sleep.

4. Make your diet diverse and include carbs

Detox does not mean starving yourself or cutting off food groups like carbs and fats. A healthy way to feel healthy and lose weight after the festivities are over, is by making your diet diverse. Eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, lentils and legumes, nuts and seeds.

Also read: The Right Way To Eat Carbs For Weight Loss, Revealed!

5. Catch up on your sleep

Lack of sleep can wreak havoc on your health in more ways than you can imagine. So do catch up on your sleep once the festivities are over. Have a cup turmeric milk with some cinnamon, dried ginger powder and some jaggery, at bedtime. It will give a boost to your immunity and will also induce sleep.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

This year, know that post-Diwali detox isn't about surviving on low-fat salads and celery juices. In fact, it is about restoring good health and losing weight in a sustainable manner.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Diabetes-Friendly Snacks
Blood Sugar Control During Diwali
Tricks To Avoid Festive Weight Gain
Dry Fasting: Know The Benefits And Side Effects
Pregnancy Myths: These Might Surprise You!
Surya Namaskar: A Complete Guide
Vitamin A: Benefits And Sources
Apple Cider Vinegar: Know The Health Benefits And Uses
Panic Attack Management: Tips To Follow
Vitamin C Benefits And Food Sources

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases