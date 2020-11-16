Post-Diwali Detox: 5 Go-To Tips To Lose Festive Weight Gain
Post-Diwali detox isn't about surviving on low-fat salads and celery juices. In fact, it is about restoring good health and losing weight in a sustainable manner. Here's how you can do it.
Post-Diwali detox: Start with your regular routine as soon as you can
Post-Diwali detox: Diwali is over. But the guilt of eating kaju katli, laddoo and all of your favourite mithais is definitely not. If you have missed your workouts back-to-back and are now looking for ways to get back on track, then you have landed at the right place! In this article, we are going to talk about a few ways that have been proved to be effective for weight loss. All you need to do is get back to your regular diet and workout routine at the earliest. Keep reading to know more.
Post-Diwali detox: 5 Effective ways to lose weight
As mentioned above, the sooner you get back to your normal routine as soon as you can. Simple steps like waking up in your usual time, starting your day with a handful of soaked almonds and raisins, and some yoga or exercise. Here are other things that can help you with weight loss:
1. Up your protein intake
Protein is an important macronutrient for weight loss. Including it in your diet can help you build muscles. Protein rich foods like eggs, chicken, beans, lentils and legumes are also filling in nature. They can reduce appetite and overall calorie intake, thus aiding weight loss.
2. Do meal prepping
Planning your meals in advance is a time-saving technique to eat healthy. Make a plan which promotes eating small and frequent meals. It helps you feel satiated at all times and can also prevent overeating and unnecessary cravings.
3. Drink sufficient water
Staying hydrated is one of the most effective ways to feel normal or healthy after binge-eating and binge-drinking on Diwali. It can help you feel less tired and fatigued. It can hydrate you, restore good digestion and also reduce headaches which you may be getting because of lack of sleep.
4. Make your diet diverse and include carbs
Detox does not mean starving yourself or cutting off food groups like carbs and fats. A healthy way to feel healthy and lose weight after the festivities are over, is by making your diet diverse. Eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, lentils and legumes, nuts and seeds.
5. Catch up on your sleep
Lack of sleep can wreak havoc on your health in more ways than you can imagine. So do catch up on your sleep once the festivities are over. Have a cup turmeric milk with some cinnamon, dried ginger powder and some jaggery, at bedtime. It will give a boost to your immunity and will also induce sleep.
This year, know that post-Diwali detox isn't about surviving on low-fat salads and celery juices. In fact, it is about restoring good health and losing weight in a sustainable manner.
