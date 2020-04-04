Lockdown Health Tips: Satisfy Your Munching Cravings With These Healthy Chips By Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Healthy homemade chips: Ditch the chips you buy form the market as they are loaded with transfats, additional flavours and preservatives. Satisfy your munching cravings with these healthy chips by Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
Lockdown health tips: You can make homemade chips with potato and sweet potato
HIGHLIGHTS
- Homemade chips are easy to make
- They are way healtheir than the ones you buy from the market
- You can add spices and favlours of your choice
Lockdown health tips: Have your midnight munchings increased more than ever? Are you craving chips, aerated drinks nearly every day? Then you're not alone. There is nothing wrong with indulging in your cravings once in a while. But at the same time, it is also important to take care of your health and fitness. Mindlessly munching on chips every day can cause weight gain and cholesterol issues. They are also extremely unhealthy for high blood pressure patients. Packaged chips that are found in the market are nothing but a bag of empty calories and trans fat. Limit their consumption to a bare minimum.
What you can do instead is, prepare some homemade chips. They are definitely going to have lesser oil, preservatives, no trans-fat and less salt.
Healthy homemade chips by Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Helping us with ideas to make some delectable homemade chips is actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. She took to Instagram to share how you can make potato and sweet potatoes at home.
"When kids are home all day long, a parent is bound to hear, "I'm so hungry! Can I get something to eat?" Here's the perfect solution! You can make these healthy and yummy Potato-&-Sweet-Potato chips at home and store them in an airtight container for all those snack cravings. It's devoid of any harmful ingredients that can be dangerous for your child. Also, these are baked chips! Nothing to worry about even if the kids clean off a little more than they should," writes Kundra in her post.
The recipe is quick and easy. All you need to do is thinly slice potatoes and sweet potatoes. You can take one sweet potato and two medium-sized potatoes. Soak the slices in cold water and then dab them dry with the help of a tissue paper.
Now add these dry potato slices in a bowl. Add 1/4 tsp each of paprika powder and black pepper, some salt to taste, and some oil. Mix well so that the ingredients coat the chips well. Do this for both sweet potato and potato slices.
Now place the potatoes on a baking tray. Preheat the oven at 120 degrees. Bake chips for around one hour. Let the chips cool down for 15 minutes.
Have them fresh and crunchy. These chips can satiate your munching cravings without harming your health in any way!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
