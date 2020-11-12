Diwali 2020: Binge-Ate Last Night? This Quick Abs Workout Can Help In Burning Some Calories
Diwali 2020: This abs workout can help in melting stubborn belly fat. Watch video to know the exercises including in it.
Exercise regularly to prevent weight gain amidst festivities
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regular exercise can prevent weight gain and other health issues
- This abs workout can be done 15-20 minutes
- It can help in melting stubborn belly fat
Diwali 2020: Feeling guilty about your binge eating and drinking last night? Look no further! If you have got a pair of dumbbells at home, then this abs workout is all you need. After days of partying, eating junk and deep-fried food, sweets and alcohol, a little exercise can help you to a great extent. And if you feel that you have gained a few inches from your abs area, then this workout by Sweat trainer Stephanie Sanzo can actually be the ideal choice for you!
Diwali 2020: This Abs workout can help in burnign stubborn belly fat
To complete this workout, all you need is a dumbbells and the space of your mat or towel. If you don't have a dumbbell, you can use a milk carton or a water bottle, or fill some sand or mud in a can and use it as a weight.
This workout can be completed in 15 to 20 minutes, and can definitely level up your abs game!
- Elevated Leg Crunches - 30 seconds
- Russian Twists - 30 seconds
- Leg Raises - 30 seconds
- Bent Knee Windshield Wipers - 30 seconds
- Side Plank Hip Lifts - 60 seconds (30 per side)
- Dead Bugs - 60 seconds
Aim to complete three rounds, with one minute of rest after each exercise.
This Diwali, know that regular exercise can help in reducing the damage caused by binge eating and binge drinking, on your health and weight. Catch up on your sleep and drink sufficient water every day. Wishing you all a very happy and healthy Diwali 2020!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
