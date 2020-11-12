ASK OUR EXPERTS

Diwali 2020: Binge-Ate Last Night? This Quick Abs Workout Can Help In Burning Some Calories

Diwali 2020: This abs workout can help in melting stubborn belly fat. Watch video to know the exercises including in it.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 12, 2020 05:01 IST
4-Min Read
Diwali 2020: Binge-Ate Last Night? This Quick Abs Workout Can Help In Burning Some Calories

Exercise regularly to prevent weight gain amidst festivities

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Regular exercise can prevent weight gain and other health issues
  2. This abs workout can be done 15-20 minutes
  3. It can help in melting stubborn belly fat

Diwali 2020: Feeling guilty about your binge eating and drinking last night? Look no further! If you have got a pair of dumbbells at home, then this abs workout is all you need. After days of partying, eating junk and deep-fried food, sweets and alcohol, a little exercise can help you to a great extent. And if you feel that you have gained a few inches from your abs area, then this workout by Sweat trainer Stephanie Sanzo can actually be the ideal choice for you!

Diwali 2020: This Abs workout can help in burnign stubborn belly fat 


Newsbeep

To complete this workout, all you need is a dumbbells and the space of your mat or towel. If you don't have a dumbbell, you can use a milk carton or a water bottle, or fill some sand or mud in a can and use it as a weight.

Also read: Tips To Prevent Weight Gain, Headache, Fatigue And Indigestion During Diwali

This workout can be completed in 15 to 20 minutes, and can definitely level up your abs game!

  1. Elevated Leg Crunches - 30 seconds
  2. Russian Twists - 30 seconds
  3. Leg Raises - 30 seconds
  4. Bent Knee Windshield Wipers - 30 seconds
  5. Side Plank Hip Lifts - 60 seconds (30 per side)
  6. Dead Bugs - 60 seconds

Aim to complete three rounds, with one minute of rest after each exercise.

Work your abs anytime, anywhere with SWEAT trainer @StephanieSanzo⁣ All you need to complete this workout is a dumbbell and the space of your mat or towel. If you don't have access to dumbbells, you can use a screw top milk carton filled with sand or water. If you're looking to LEVEL UP your ab game, try adding this quick session onto the end of your regular SWEAT workouts. Elevated Leg Crunches⁣ - 30 seconds ⁣ Russian Twists⁣ - 30 seconds ⁣ Leg Raises⁣ - 30 seconds⁣ Bent Knee Windshield Wipers ⁣- 30 seconds ⁣ Side Plank Hip Lifts⁣ - 60 seconds (30 per side)⁣ Dead Bugs ⁣- 60 seconds ⁣ ⁣⁣ Aim to complete 3 rounds, with 1 minute of rest after each! ⁣ ⁣ Ready for more? Head to the link in our bio to start your SWEAT journey with a 7-day free trial and select Stephanie's 'BUILD' or 'Lifting At Home' Programs. ⁣ www.sweat.com/WorkoutAtHome ⁣ ⁣ #SWEAT #SWEATAtHome #Abs #AbWorkout ⁣ #LiftingAtHome #athomeworkouts

A post shared by SWEAT (@sweat) on

Also read: Belly Fat: Ladies, Get The Abs You Have Always Dreamt Of, With This Glutes And Abs Workout By Kayla Itsines


This Diwali, know that regular exercise can help in reducing the damage caused by binge eating and binge drinking, on your health and weight. Catch up on your sleep and drink sufficient water every day. Wishing you all a very happy and healthy Diwali 2020!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

