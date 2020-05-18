6 Diet Tips You Must Follow For A Healthy Heart
Heart health: You need to follow all the necessary steps to keep your heart healthy. Regular exercise is a basic step to maintain a healthy heart. Diet also plays a major role in maintaining a healthy heart. Here are some diet tips you follow.
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy diet can help fight heart disease risk
- Try cardio exercises for a healthy heart
- Ensure better sleep to fight the risk of heart disease
For a healthy heart, you need to follow a healthy lifestyle. Heart is an important organ of the human body. The risk of heart diseases is on a constant rise. There is a need to follow all the necessary steps to keep your heart healthy. Regular exercise is a basic step to maintain a healthy heart. Exercise is also responsible for your overall health. Diet also plays a major role in maintaining a healthy heart. Some foods can increase the risk of heart diseases directly or contribute to factors that can put you at a higher risk. It is advised to consume a healthy diet to fight the risk of heart diseases. Keep reading to know some diet tips which can help maintain a healthy heart.
Heart-healthy diet: Follow these diet tips to boost your cardiovascular health
1. Reduce consumption of processed foods
Processed prods are loaded with preservatives which may harm your heart health. You are more likely to consume processed foods while snacking. Store healthy snacks at home. Choose home-cooked foods over-processed foods.
2. Add more fibre to your diet
Fibre can help you fight various risk factors linked with heart disease. It can help control hypertension which is one of the leading causes of heart disease. Fiber-rich foods can also help reduce cholesterol levels.
3. Add omega-3 to your diet
Omega-3 can help boost heart health. Adding this to your diet can help reduce inflammation and boost heart health. Fatty fishes are a good source of omega-3. For vegetarians, nuts and seeds can provide you omega-3.
4. Eat a handful of nuts
Nuts contain several essential nutrients that you may not receive from plant-based sources. A handful of nuts is a powerhouse of nutrients. Nuts such as almonds or walnuts are beneficial for your heart health.
5. Control your portion size
You should eat a healthy diet in moderation. Consuming more calories can contribute to weight gain. Unhealthy weight is one of the major risk factors for heart disease.
6. Reduce sodium intake
Hugh sodium diet is unhealthy for your heart health. It can increase your blood pressure and also affect your kidney health. Limit your salt as well as sugar intake.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
