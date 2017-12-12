5 Cause Of Premature Greying Of Hair
Here's what's causing you premature greys.
Premature greys? The reason could be...
HIGHLIGHTS
- Premature greys are nothing to worry about if it is hereditary
- Premature greying can be indicative of an underlying medical condition
- Lack of nutrition can be a potential cause of premature greys
Each time you hear the term grey hair, a picture of an elderly person pops up in your mind. But times have changed, grey hair no longer appear only in the aged, from kids to youngsters, premature greying has now become a common occurrence.
Premature greying can take place due to a number of reasons. Though it is nothing to worry about if the condition is hereditary, it might be a serious cause of concern for the rest. It might be indicative of the fact that something is seriously going wrong and you need medical attention for the same.
Also read: The Best Chemical Free Ways To Cover Your Greys
Take a look at the possible reasons of premature greying:
1. Heart disease
Premature greying can sometimes be indicative of an underlying medical condition. In men, greying before 40s can actually be indicative of the presence of heart disease. During the initial stages, it does not show any symptoms but, it is no less important for you to get it checked. Although greying and the presence of a heart disease is a rare condition, one must not miss to take note it and get it checked by an expert.
2. Smoking
The ill-effects of smoking are not news to any of us. The damage it can do to your lungs and skin is known to all. However, the fact that it can make your hair turn grey at an early age are not known to many. Though you may not be able to see the wrinkles on your scalp, smoking can affect your hair by loosening hair follicles.
3. Stress
Stress can never have a positive impact on you. It can affect your mental, emotional and physical well-being altogether. People who are known to take more and unnecessary stress than others are more prone to developing greys at an early age.
Also read: Should You Put Henna On Your Hair?
4. Lack of nutrition
Your diet will reflect in your body in some way or the other. It can appear on your skin in the form of acne and on your hair in the form of premature greying. Lack of nutrition in your body can be a potential cause of premature greying. If you are experiencing a deficiency of vitamin B-2, B-6 and B-12, it can lead to premature greying.
5. Excessive use of hair gels, hair sprays and other products
If you are exposing your hair to too many chemicals every now and then in the form of hair sprays, hair gels, pressing and curls, you may increase your chances of developing premature greys.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------