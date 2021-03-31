5 Reasons Why You Must Add Omega-3 Fatty Acids To Your Diet
Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial to your health in several ways. Here are some notable benefits of adding omega-3 rich foods to your diet.
Omega-3 fatty acids can help control the symptoms of depression and anxiety
HIGHLIGHTS
- Omega-3 can help you improve eyesight
- Adding omega-3 rich foods to diet can boost heart health
- Walnut is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids
A healthy and balanced diet is essential for your body to function properly. It will help you provide all essential nutrients that assist in different body functions. Just like protein, carb, vitamins and other nutrients, omega-3 fatty acids should be a part of your daily diet. Omega-3s are known to offer multiple health benefits to the body. A healthy heart is one of the notable functions. Not many are aware of the functions of these healthy fats. From better heart health to protection against diseases, here are all the reasons why you must not omega-3 fatty acids.
Health benefits of Omega-3 fatty acids
1. Better heart health
Omega-3 fatty acids have been linked with better heart health in multiple ways. Adding omega-3 to your diet can help you control the various risk factors linked with heart disease including poor cholesterol, blood pressure and inflammation. It can also help improve artery health.
2. May help reduce depression symptoms
Studies and expert have highlighted that omega-3 can help improve your mental health. These can help you control the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Omega-3 fatty acids are also believed to improve conditions like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Also read: Mental Health: Expert Explains How Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Control Depression; Know Food Sources
3. Promote healthy eyesight
Not just vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acids are also beneficial to your eye health. A try of omega-3 forms the major structure of the retina of the eye. Getting enough DHA (a type of omega-3) can help you ensure optimal eye health.
Also read: Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Prevent Asthma? Study Reveals The Link
4. Keep liver healthy
Omega-3 fatty acids are also beneficial for those with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. These are known to reduce liver fat and can help improve the condition, as per studies.
Also read: From Better Heart Health To Flawless Skin Here Are All The Health Benefits Of Omega-3; Know Best Vegan Sources
5. Promote better sleep
Inadequate sleep is quite common these days. It is linked with several conditions that can affect your overall health. Add foods loaded with omega-3 fatty acids to improve the length and quality of sleep.
Foods loaded with omega-3 fatty acids- Fatty fishes, nuts, seeds, plant oils, seafoods, oysters and soybean.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.