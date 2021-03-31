ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Reasons Why You Must Add Omega-3 Fatty Acids To Your Diet

5 Reasons Why You Must Add Omega-3 Fatty Acids To Your Diet

Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial to your health in several ways. Here are some notable benefits of adding omega-3 rich foods to your diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 31, 2021 05:09 IST
2-Min Read
5 Reasons Why You Must Add Omega-3 Fatty Acids To Your Diet

Omega-3 fatty acids can help control the symptoms of depression and anxiety

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Omega-3 can help you improve eyesight
  2. Adding omega-3 rich foods to diet can boost heart health
  3. Walnut is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids

A healthy and balanced diet is essential for your body to function properly. It will help you provide all essential nutrients that assist in different body functions. Just like protein, carb, vitamins and other nutrients, omega-3 fatty acids should be a part of your daily diet. Omega-3s are known to offer multiple health benefits to the body. A healthy heart is one of the notable functions. Not many are aware of the functions of these healthy fats. From better heart health to protection against diseases, here are all the reasons why you must not omega-3 fatty acids.

Health benefits of Omega-3 fatty acids


RELATED STORIES
related

Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Prevent Asthma? Study Reveals The Link

Omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation and boost heart health. Read here to know what study reveals about the effect of omega-3 fatty acids on asthma risk.

related

Omega-3 Fatty Acids For Skin: Skin Benefits Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Will Surprise You

Omega-3 fatty acids for skin: Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to be protective for your skin. They can be helpful for people with dry skin and older skin, and has also been found to be an important anti-inflammatory agent.

1. Better heart health

Omega-3 fatty acids have been linked with better heart health in multiple ways. Adding omega-3 to your diet can help you control the various risk factors linked with heart disease including poor cholesterol, blood pressure and inflammation. It can also help improve artery health.

qo6scaag

Omega-3 fatty acids can help control risk factors of heart disease
Photo Credit: iStock

2. May help reduce depression symptoms

Studies and expert have highlighted that omega-3 can help improve your mental health. These can help you control the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Omega-3 fatty acids are also believed to improve conditions like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Also read: Mental Health: Expert Explains How Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Control Depression; Know Food Sources

3. Promote healthy eyesight

Not just vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acids are also beneficial to your eye health. A try of omega-3 forms the major structure of the retina of the eye. Getting enough DHA (a type of omega-3) can help you ensure optimal eye health.

Also read: Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Prevent Asthma? Study Reveals The Link

nc4p3b3o

Fatty fishes are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Keep liver healthy

Omega-3 fatty acids are also beneficial for those with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. These are known to reduce liver fat and can help improve the condition, as per studies.

Also read: From Better Heart Health To Flawless Skin Here Are All The Health Benefits Of Omega-3; Know Best Vegan Sources

5. Promote better sleep

Inadequate sleep is quite common these days. It is linked with several conditions that can affect your overall health. Add foods loaded with omega-3 fatty acids to improve the length and quality of sleep.

Foods loaded with omega-3 fatty acids- Fatty fishes, nuts, seeds, plant oils, seafoods, oysters and soybean.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Heart Attacks In Young Adults More Deadly In Those With Systemic Inflammatory Disease: Study

Study Finds How Much Peanut Triggers Allergic Reaction

Cholesterol Might Hold Key To New Therapies For Diabetes, Alzheimer's Disease

Study Reveals Women Accumulate Alzheimer's-Related Protein Faster

Severe Mental Illness Linked To Higher Death Rate After Heart Attack: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases