Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Prevent Asthma? Study Reveals The Link

Omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation and boost heart health. Read here to know what study reveals about the effect of omega-3 fatty acids on asthma risk.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 28, 2021 08:49 IST
2-Min Read
Fatty fishes are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Walnuts and chia seeds are sources of plant-based omega-3
  2. A study revealed the link between omega-3 fatty acids and asthma
  3. Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial to your heart health

Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial to your health in several ways. These should be an essential part of your diet and play a role in boosting your overall health including your brain. Omega-3 fatty acids are well known for improving heart health. According to studies, adding enough omega-3 to diet can help reduce the risk of heart disease. These heathy fats can also help fight the symptoms of depression and anxiety. A recent study revealed the link between omega-3 fatty acids and asthma risk. Keep reading to understand the link.

Asthma and omega-3 fatty acids: What is the link?


According a recent study, higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.

Newsbeep

Long chain omega-3 intake from fish was not associated with asthma in the cohort as a whole (4,543 people). However, the team looked in more detail at children with a particular genetic make-up. More than half of the children carried a common variant in the fatty acid desaturase (FADS) gene which is associated with lower levels of long chain omega-3 fatty acids in the blood. In these children, a higher dietary intake of long chain omega-3 fatty acids was associated with a lower risk of asthma. The risk was 51 per cent lower, comparing those in the top quartile of long chain omega-3 intake with those in the bottom quartile.

nks40sa8

Asthma can lead to breathing difficulty and coughing
Photo Credit: iStock

There is need of more studies to elaborate whether higher intake is also associated with a lower risk of exacerbations in children who already have asthma.

Food sources of omega-3 fatty acids

Fatty fishes are considered as the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Plant based sources of omega-3 fatty acids are - seeds (chia seeds, hemp seeds and flaxseeds), walnuts, Brussels sprouts, soybean oil and edamame. Seek advice from expert before adding supplements to your diet.

(With inputs from ANI)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

