Omega 3 Fatty Acids Benefits: From Better Heart Health To Flawless Skin Here Are All The Health Benefits Of Omega-3; Know Best Vegan Sources
Most diets do not contain enough amount of omega-3 fatty acids. There are multiple health benefits associated with the consumption of omega-3. Read here to know all the health benefits of consumption of omega-3 fatty acids and some began food sources.
Omega-3 fatty acids are loaded with health benefits
Omega 3 fatty acids are loaded with powerful health benefits which make it an essential part of the diet. But most people do not consume enough omega-3 fatty acids. Generally people are not aware of the different sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Most diets do not contain omega-3 fatty acids in the required quantity. Many studies have also highlighted the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. From mental health to heart health consumption of omega-3 is associated with multiple health benefits. Here are some amazing health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids and foods sources especially for vegetarians.
Health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids
1. Improves heart health
Omega-3 fatty acids can work well for heart health. It not only improves heart health but also controls the various risk factors which put you at a higher risk of heart diseases. Herat diseases are affecting many today. Omega-3 fatty acids consumption is associated with lower heart diseases risk. It also helps in promoting good cholesterol levels. You will also notice better blood pressure numbers with the consumption of omega-3. Omega-3 consumption also helps in controlling inflammation which is also beneficial for heart health.
2. Supports eye health
Many studies have highlighted the benefits of omega-3 for eye. It is a major structural component of the retina of the eye. It also reduces the risk of macular degeneration and prevents eye damage and also blindness.
3. Improves mental health
Omega-3 fatty acids have shown improvement in the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Depression and anxiety are common mental issues. People who consume omega-3 in enough quantity are less likely to be depressed. Omega-3 supplements given to patients suffering from depression and anxiety have shown reduction in symptoms.
4. Beneficial for ADHD in Children
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition in which the patient finds difficulty in giving attention. It also makes the patient unable to sit still and the child often may become hyperactive and impulsive. Studies have shown that kids have ADHD have lower levels of omega-3 fatty acids and omega-3 supplements have reduces the symptoms.
5. Promotes skin heath
Want to fight skin problems? Omega-3 fatty acids might help. It will reduce inflammation, redness and skin irritation. It will also repair the skin and prevent it from damage from sun and environment.
Vegetarian sources of omega-3 fatty acids
Fish oil is the most common source of omega-3 fatty acids. It often becomes difficult for vegetarians to find food sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Some of the best food sources for omega-3 for vegetarians may include- chia seeds, hemp seeds, walnuts, flaxseeds, kidney beans, soyabean oil and brussel sprouts.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
