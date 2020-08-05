Oily Hair During Monsoon: Follow These 7 Tips To Fight Greasiness
Hair care: A healthy diet can help you ensure healthy hair growth
With a change in weather, one may face several beauty problems. Increased humidity during monsoon can make your skin as well as hair oily. It can lead to hair fall and make your hair look dull and sticky. It can also be accompanied with itchiness and hair fall. While you might have heard of different ways to fight oily skin, here are some tips for you to fight oily hair. These tips will promote your overall hair health. These can include changes in hair care products to routine. This rainy season, cut greasiness that damages your hair and let your hair shine and grow.
Hair care: Tips to fight oily hair during monsoon
1. Wash your hair frequently
Washing your hair frequently can help you reduce greasy hair. You can try washing on alternated days if your hair is too oily.
2. Choose the right products
You can change your hair care products according to the weather. If you are experiencing oily hair during monsoon then choose shampoo especially meant for oily hair during this season.
3. Try home remedies
You can try several home remedies that can help you tame oily and sticky hair. Try hair packs made with aloe vera gel. It can help you boost overall hair health too.
4. Try dry shampoo
Dry shampoo is another option you can try to fight this condition. If it suits your hair well, you can try dry shampooing your hair. It is also a quick way to fix hair oily hair.
5. Reduce the use of products that can increase oiliness
Products such as hair sprays, gel, creams or mousses can also contribute to oiliness. Avoid using these for some time for healthy hair.
6. Stop touching your hair
Many have a habit of touching their hair and scalp quite often. You might not know but this can stimulate oil glands. Brush your hair when required and stop playing with your hair.
7. Focus on your diet
What you eat affects your hair too. Make sure that you consume a healthy and well-balanced diet for those healthy locks. Also, drink plenty of water throughout the day.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
