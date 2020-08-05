ASK OUR EXPERTS

Oily Hair During Monsoon: Follow These 7 Tips To Fight Greasiness

Oily Hair During Monsoon: Follow These 7 Tips To Fight Greasiness

Hair care: Oily hair is a common problem faced by many during monsoon. Several tips can help you fight this hair problem easily. Read here to know these.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Aug 5, 2020 06:33 IST
2-Min Read
Oily Hair During Monsoon: Follow These 7 Tips To Fight Greasiness

Hair care: A healthy diet can help you ensure healthy hair growth

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Several home remedies can help you fight hair problems
  2. Dry shampoo is a quick fix to oiliness in hair and scalp
  3. Drink plenty of water for healthy hair

With a change in weather, one may face several beauty problems. Increased humidity during monsoon can make your skin as well as hair oily. It can lead to hair fall and make your hair look dull and sticky. It can also be accompanied with itchiness and hair fall. While you might have heard of different ways to fight oily skin, here are some tips for you to fight oily hair. These tips will promote your overall hair health. These can include changes in hair care products to routine. This rainy season, cut greasiness that damages your hair and let your hair shine and grow.

Hair care: Tips to fight oily hair during monsoon


1. Wash your hair frequently

Washing your hair frequently can help you reduce greasy hair. You can try washing on alternated days if your hair is too oily.

e6q058go

Hair care: Wash your hair frequently to fight oiliness
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Choose the right products

You can change your hair care products according to the weather. If you are experiencing oily hair during monsoon then choose shampoo especially meant for oily hair during this season.

Also read: Hair Care Tips: 5 Vitamins You Must Add To Your Diet For Those Healthy Locks

3. Try home remedies

You can try several home remedies that can help you tame oily and sticky hair. Try hair packs made with aloe vera gel. It can help you boost overall hair health too.

hr477d0o

Aloe vera can help boost overall hair health
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Try dry shampoo

Dry shampoo is another option you can try to fight this condition. If it suits your hair well, you can try dry shampooing your hair. It is also a quick way to fix hair oily hair.

5. Reduce the use of products that can increase oiliness

Products such as hair sprays, gel, creams or mousses can also contribute to oiliness. Avoid using these for some time for healthy hair.

Also read: Monsoon Hair Care: Expert Recommends Frizzy Hair Remedies That Actually Work 

6. Stop touching your hair

Many have a habit of touching their hair and scalp quite often. You might not know but this can stimulate oil glands. Brush your hair when required and stop playing with your hair.

7. Focus on your diet

What you eat affects your hair too. Make sure that you consume a healthy and well-balanced diet for those healthy locks. Also, drink plenty of water throughout the day.


Also read: Vitamin E For Hair Growth: Here's How It Works

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

