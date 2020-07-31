ASK OUR EXPERTS

Monsoon Hair Care: Expert Recommends Frizzy Hair Remedies That Actually Work

Monsoon Hair Care: Expert Recommends Frizzy Hair Remedies That Actually Work

Monsoon hair care: Frizzy hair is one of the most common hair troubles women experience during the rainy season. Dermatologist recommends simple and effective remedies to prevent this.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Jul 31, 2020 06:24 IST
2-Min Read
Monsoon hair care: Condition your hair before and after shampoo to prevent frizziness

Monsoon hair care: Condition your hair before and after shampoo to prevent frizziness

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Moisturise your strands well to prevent frizzy hair
  2. Applying a little bit of coconut oil on strands (not scalp) can help
  3. Use a good anti-dandruff shampoo, preferably with salicylic acid

The rainy season is not such a good time for your hair. Excess moisture in the air can make your hair frizzy and even oily sooner than usual. Washing your hair often, especially when you are sweaty can help in preventing dull and frizzy hair. Hair frizziness occurs if you have dry hair that lack moisture. Humidity and wet weather tends to worsen frizzy hair. Moisture in the air gets absorbed in dry hair. This results in each hair cuticle or outer layer of the hair to swell up, instead of lying flat. Cuticles are made up of overlapping scales, which rinse and separate in moist air, thus making hair look frizzy.

Monsoon hair care: Tips to care of frizzy hair at home


Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia recently took to Instagram to share a few tips to successfully manage frizzy hair at home. For starters, you need to avoid shampoos that are alkaline. Use of styling tools including the blow dryer need to be controlled. Here are other tips that can help:

Also read:  5 Vitamins You Must Add To Your Diet For Those Healthy Locks

1. Moisturise your strands enough so that it does not attract moisture from the air. Using conditioner your hair before and after you shampoo them. So you use conditioner, then apply shampoo, and then use the conditioner again, Dr Lohia recommends. Leave the conditioner on for a few minutes. It will smoothen your hair strands and will attract less moisture from the air.

2. Apply a small amount of coconut oil on your strands (and not on your scalp). It acts as a natural hair serum and can prevent frizz in hair.

q3hg62bo

Coconut oil can be a natural serum for your hair
Photo Credit: iStock

3. If you have dandruff, make sure you use a nice anti-dandruff shampoo. One with salicylic acid can help in reducing oil in the scalp. It can be good for improving your hair quality during the rainy season.

Also read: Dealing With Post-Pregnancy Hair Loss? Follow These Diet Tips By Nutritionist


(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

