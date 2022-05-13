Do You Turn Your Nose Up At The Sight Of Tinda Or Apple Gourd? Think Again, Because It Contains Several Health Benefits
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a few facts about tinda or apple gourd on Instagram
Bestowed with Vitamin A, tinda works well when it comes to improving visual functions
Most of us didn't enjoy eating tinda or apple gourd as children. This could be due to its bland flavour. However, when it comes to health, this vegetable has a lot to offer. Tinda must never be overlooked. It is a water-rich vegetable that aids in the cooling of our bodies. Not just that, but it helps with stomach problems including acidity and constipation. In a post on her Instagram Stories, nutritionist Lovneet Batra goes into greater detail about tinda. Under the title, “Know your greens”, she discusses the health advantages of the vegetable.
Here's what Lovneet Batra says:
1) Tinda is packed with dietary fibre that helps in smooth bowel movement and offers protection against colon cancers by eliminating toxic compounds from the gut.
2) Bestowed with Vitamin A, tinda works well when it comes to improving visual functions and is an ideal addition to the regular diet for promoting eye wellness.
3) Apple gourd is also rich in carotenoid antioxidants – lutein, and zeaxanthin — that are key components of the retina and safeguard the delicate eye organelles.
Here's the post:
https://www.instagram.com/stories/lovneetb/2831407114910363728/
Lovneet Batra talks about another green vegetable on Instagram — broccoli sprouts. She calls these a “nutritional powerhouse”. She says, “Just like alfalfa and bean sprouts, tender baby broccoli plants, known as broccoli sprouts, are nutritional powerhouses.”
Sulforaphane, present in broccoli sprouts, is known for its anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. Not only that, sulforaphane also protects against some brain diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. It also helps the liver in a variety of ways, says Lovneet.
She also explains how to incorporate broccoli sprouts into your diet. They can also be tossed into leafy green vegetables, sprinkled over sandwiches and wraps, or blended into vegetable juices.
Apart from broccoli sprouts, Lovneet Batra also explains the health benefits of galia melon. She says it reduces the bad cholesterol in the body and regulates heart health. Galia melon also helps prevent various heart diseases. This food is rich in fibre, which makes it beneficial for digestion as well. These apart, galia melon improves vision and has anti-cancer properties too.
