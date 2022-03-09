Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Health Benefits Of Galia Melon Or Sarda
Galia melon, also known as sarda, has been quite popular in India recently, says Lovneet Batra and has many health benefits.
Galia melon is loaded with dietary fibre, which helps reduce bad cholesterol
Galia melon is a hybrid melon that was created by crossing cantaloupe and honeydew melon. It was developed in Israel and takes on a natural appearance that's been derived from honeydew and cantaloupe. The Galia melon has a cantaloupe-like appearance on the outside and a honeydew-like appearance on the inside. It is normally green in colour, but when fully ripe, it turns yellow. It has a sweet taste. Galia melon has a range of health benefits, which nutritionist Lovneet Batra has highlighted in an Instagram post. In the caption, she has mentioned that ‘Sarda' (Galia melon) has been quite popular in India recently and it's rich in “vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants”.
Here are the health benefits of Galia melon that Lovneet Batra has listed out:
Regulates heart health: Galia melon is loaded with dietary fibre, which can aid in the reduction of bad cholesterol. A high cholesterol level can cause atherosclerosis. It's also high in potassium, which can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease.
Aids in digestion: Dietary fibre, especially soluble fibre like pectin, which is abundant in galia melons, can help bulk up your stool and relieve constipation and other gastrointestinal problems.
Supports eye health: Zeaxanthin (a dietary carotenoid), found in Galia melon, is good for the eyes. It improves vision protects you from macular degeneration. Zeaxanthin is also beneficial to the skin. Galia melon also contains Vitamin A, which again improves vision.
Has anti-cancer properties: Beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, and cryptoxanthin are all antioxidant flavonoids found in galia melons. These antioxidants can help protect cells and other structures in the body from oxygen-free radicals. These radicals can lead to malignancies such as colon, prostate, breast, endometrial, lung, and pancreatic cancers.
Here's Lovneet Batra's post:
Earlier, in another Instagram post, Lovneet Batra had shared the health benefits of jujube or ber, as we call it India. This bite-sized fruit comes with a host of health benefits, from aiding in digestion to inducing sleep. These apart, she mentioned in the caption that they were rich in antioxidants and also helped in preventing obesity.
Here's the post:
So, include these fruits in your regular diet and enjoy their health benefits.
