Home »  Family Health & nbsp;»  Is Your Child Always Tired? Nutritionist Shares What Their Body Might Be Telling You

Is Your Child Always Tired? Nutritionist Shares What Their Body Might Be Telling You

Lovneet Batra explained how specific signs in children can be linked to certain nutrient deficiencies and how parents can fix them through simple food additions.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 26, 2025 04:14 IST
4-Min Read
Is Your Child Always Tired? Nutritionist Shares What Their Body Might Be Telling You

Every parent wants their child to be active, cheerful and full of energy. But sometimes, even when kids seem to eat well, they might still look tired, dull, or uninterested in food. This can leave parents puzzled – after all, isn't a balanced diet enough? The truth is, children can still face micronutrient deficiencies even if their meals appear healthy. On Sunday, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a video on Instagram addressing exactly this concern. She explained that when children often look dull, tired, cranky, or show little interest in food, it might not just be a behavioural issue – it could be their body's way of signalling that something is missing nutritionally.

“If your child looks dull, tired and simply not interested in food, it might not be just a behaviour, but also a nutritional deficiency,” she said in the clip. Lovneet then went on to explain how specific signs in children can be linked to certain nutrient deficiencies and how parents can fix them through simple food additions.

Here is a quick breakdown of what she shared:



RELATED STORIES
related

7 Breathing Exercises That Can Help Improve Lung Capacity And Respiratory Health

One of the ways to manage your respiratory health and improve lung capacity is performing breathing exercises. Here are some breathing exercises that can be beneficial.

related

Delhi's Air Quality At Its Worst: Here's What It's Doing To Your Body

When the air quality drops, it impacts human health in multiple serious ways. This happens because polluted air contains harmful substances that enter the body mainly through breathing. Read on to know what severe air pollution is doing to your body.

1. If Your Child Feels Tired Or Has Low Appetite

The nutritionist pointed out that constant tiredness and low appetite could be a sign of iron deficiency. Iron helps carry oxygen to every cell, and when it is low, kids may feel sluggish or distracted even after proper rest. She suggested adding kala chana, ragi and amaranth to their meals.



2. If Your Child Catches Colds Frequently

When a child falls sick too often or takes longer to heal from minor cuts, it might be due to low zinc levels. Zinc plays a key role in boosting immunity, healing wounds and even maintaining the sense of taste and smell. To tackle this, Lovneet recommended adding white chana, cashews and pumpkin seeds to the diet.

3. If Recovery From Illness Is Slow

If your child looks pale or takes too long to bounce back from illness, the issue could be selenium deficiency. Selenium supports energy, healthy skin and recovery. Foods like walnuts, whole eggs and sesame seeds are great natural sources, Lovneet Batra explained.

The nutritionist also reminded parents that even meals that appear balanced can sometimes lack crucial micronutrients. These small nutritional gaps, she said, “can make a big difference in how children feel day-to-day.”

Lovneet Batra's message was simple yet powerful, pay attention to the subtle signs. If your child is constantly tired, cranky, or falling sick too often, it might be time to take a closer look at what is missing from their plate.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Best Drinks To Beat Bloating
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases