Check Out Nutritionist's Low-Calorie, High-Flavour Tofu Mousse Recipe

Desserts are the perfect way to end a meal on a sweet note. They balance the spicy and oily flavors of a meal with indulgent treats like chocolate cake, ice cream, or traditional sweets like sandesh and roshogolla. While these delights satisfy your heart, their calorie-rich content often worries fitness enthusiasts, leading many to skip desserts altogether. But worry not! Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has got you covered. She has shared a video featuring a recipe for a healthy dessert - Tofu mousse. Another highlight of her video is -- the dessert item is also extremely easy and quick to make. "Let's whip up this creamy, dreamy Tofu Mousse that's as good for your taste buds as it is for your body!" she says in her caption.
Ingredients
For making the quick healthy dessert - Tofu mousse recipe, all you need is Tofu, Cocoa Powder, Dates, Milk and Garnish with berries once it's done.
How to make Tofu mousse
- Put tofu in blender
- Add cocoa powder (two spoons for 8-10 rectangular pieces of Tofu as per her video)
- Drop those dates whose seeds are being separated
- Pour a glass of milk in the same blender
- Lock that lid tight and blend till its creamy
- Pour the creamy mixture into a small serving glass jar
- Tap tap with a spoon on it to make it even
- Finally, garnish the Tofu mousse with berries
That's all, you can now enjoy the cold and creamy dessert recipe
Talking about the benefits of the homemade Tofu mousse recipe, Lovneet Batra says in her caption, "P.S: It's Packed with plant-based protein, rich in antioxidants, and full of flavour-it's the perfect guilt-free indulgence!"
This healthy yet quick to make Tofu mousse dessert recipe is beneficial in multiple ways. According to a report in Healthline, Tofu contains the essential amino acids needed by the body. It also has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties. It is rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals while being low in saturated fat.
