Check Out Nutritionist's Low-Calorie, High-Flavour Tofu Mousse Recipe

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra came up with a healthier solution for your sweet cravings.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Dec 31, 2024 04:35 IST
4-Min Read
This healthy yet quick to make Tofu mousse dessert recipe is beneficial in multiple ways

Desserts are the perfect way to end a meal on a sweet note. They balance the spicy and oily flavors of a meal with indulgent treats like chocolate cake, ice cream, or traditional sweets like sandesh and roshogolla. While these delights satisfy your heart, their calorie-rich content often worries fitness enthusiasts, leading many to skip desserts altogether. But worry not! Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has got you covered. She has shared a video featuring a recipe for a healthy dessert - Tofu mousse. Another highlight of her video is -- the dessert item is also extremely easy and quick to make. "Let's whip up this creamy, dreamy Tofu Mousse that's as good for your taste buds as it is for your body!" she says in her caption.



Ingredients

For making the quick healthy dessert - Tofu mousse recipe, all you need is Tofu, Cocoa Powder, Dates, Milk and Garnish with berries once it's done.

How to make Tofu mousse

  • Put tofu in blender
  • Add cocoa powder (two spoons for 8-10 rectangular pieces of Tofu as per her video)
  • Drop those dates whose seeds are being separated
  • Pour a glass of milk in the same blender
  • Lock that lid tight and blend till its creamy
  • Pour the creamy mixture into a small serving glass jar 
  • Tap tap with a spoon on it to make it even
  • Finally, garnish the Tofu mousse with berries

That's all, you can now enjoy the cold and creamy dessert recipe

Talking about the benefits of the homemade Tofu mousse recipe, Lovneet Batra says in her caption, "P.S: It's Packed with plant-based protein, rich in antioxidants, and full of flavour-it's the perfect guilt-free indulgence!"

This healthy yet quick to make Tofu mousse dessert recipe is beneficial in multiple ways. According to a report in Healthline, Tofu contains the essential amino acids needed by the body. It also has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties. It is rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals while being low in saturated fat.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

