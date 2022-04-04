Lovneet Batra Discusses Health Benefits Of Broccoli Sprouts, Calls It
Lovneet Batra’s recent Instagram video is dedicated to broccoli sprouts.
Broccoli sprouts contain very high levels of sulforaphane
Up till now, if you've only heard of the benefits of broccoli, know that broccoli sprouts are healthy too. Broccoli sprouts are nothing but 3 to 4 days old broccoli plants with tiny green leaves and small white stems. From having anti-inflammatory properties to boosting gut health and brain health, these broccoli sprouts go a long way in keeping you healthy. So, just in case, if you want to include greens in your diet, do consider including broccoli sprouts. For more information on the same, refer to nutritionist Lovneet Batra's latest Instagram post.
Here's what Lovneet has to say about broccoli sprouts:
1. Broccoli sprouts contain very high levels of sulforaphane. It is known to have anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties.
2. It is believed that the sulforaphane present in broccoli sprouts may also protect against some kinds of brain conditions, including brain stroke, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. It can also improve some symptoms of autism spectrum disorders.
3. Lovneet also wrote that sulforaphane helps the liver with two mechanisms - neutralising free radicals and activating enzymes that help in the removal of toxins from the liver. The toxins here include alcohol too.
4. Broccoli sprouts have antioxidants and sulforaphane that can also be beneficial for gut health. Sulforaphane has a potent antibacterial effect against H. pylori, a bacterium that can cause digestive tract infections, gastritis, and stomach ulcers. So, it would be nice if you include 30ml of fresh broccoli sprouts juice in your morning routine.
The nutritionist also mentioned some ways to include broccoli sprouts in your diet:
1. Salad or soup
Salads and soup are interesting ways to add broccoli sprouts to your meals.
2. Sprinkle into sandwiches or wraps
If you don't like salads or soups, sprinkle the broccoli sprouts into sandwiches or wraps you eat.
3. Smoothie
If the two options don't work, you can also blend it in your healthy glass of smoothie or juice made with fruits and vegetables.
So, from now on, make sure you relish broccoli sprouts consciously.
