What Foods Can Help You Beat Seasonal Allergies? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Explains
On Instagram, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra listed the foods that can help beat allergies
Ginger reduces swelling, nasal blockage and irritation of the throat.
After a delightful and chilly winter, spring is upon us with a gradual rise in temperatures. With this, there is a chance of seasonal allergies developing. So, it's important to take care of ourselves at this time to avoid being troubled by allergies, with symptoms ranging from rash or hives, itchiness, runny nose and watery or red eyes. Sometimes, these allergies could also be severe. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared some tips to avoid allergies this season. If the change in season is leaving you with any of these symptoms, it is time to make space on your plate for foods that may help stop allergies.
In an Instagram post, Lovneet Batra listed the foods that can help beat the allergies. They include ginger, spirulina and coconut oil. She also outlined how they prevent or fight allergies.
Ginger: It has phenolic compounds gingerols and shogaols which are known to be respiratory protective with anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It also reduces swelling, nasal blockage and irritation of the throat.
Spirulina: It can help those suffering from allergic rhinitis. Studies show spirulina works by boosting levels of cytokines and interferons – immune system signals that send alerts to immune ‘fighters'. The result is fewer allergy symptoms, especially for those suffering from allergic rhinitis. Ms Batra cites studies to advise adding just 2 grams of spirulina powder for two weeks.
Coconut oil: It does wonders in seasonal allergy as the lauric acid present in the coconut has anti-fungal, anti-allergic and immunity-boosting benefits.
Lovneet Batra says making dietary additions may allow you to reduce inflammation and allergic response to enjoy the season, rather than sneeze your way through it.
Watch her Instagram video here:
Lovneet Batra regularly shares tips and suggestions to maintain good health. A few days ago, she shared a list of three foods that can help you sleep better at night. She also recommended that every person gets 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep at night. So, if you too are struggling to get a good night's sleep, click here to know about the three foods suggested by Lovneet Batra
On another occasion, Lovneet Batra listed the five foods to avoid if you suffer from acidity. When it comes to acidity, she said, people needed to be very careful with their food. So, it becomes crucial to stay away from specific foods. To know about the five foods that must be avoided, click here.
Follow these suggestions by Lovneet Batra for a healthy life.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.