Top 5 Foods to Avoid If You Have Acidity
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra lists what foods we must leave out of our daily diet to combat acidity.
Fatty foods are digested slowly, which lowers pressure, delaying stomach emptying
Acidity is a rather common condition that people across the world battle on a daily basis. If you are someone who is struggling with acidity, what you include in your diet is of paramount importance. The food you eat plays an important role in managing acidity and therefore, it is important what you add to your daily diet. Speaking about this, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains that one “needs to be very careful with the diet if struggling with acidity.” In an Instagram post, she says, “So, it is important to understand that it is best to avoid some foods if you suffer from acidity or prevent any stomach related problems in the long run.”
As per Lovneet, the five foods that must be avoided are
-foods high in fat
-caffeine
-excessive salts
-tomatoes
-citrus fruits
The nutritionist also explains why these foods must be kept at bay. Speaking of high-fat foods, Lovneet says, “Fatty foods are digested slowly, which lowers pressure on your LES (lower esophageal sphincter) and delays stomach emptying, thereby increasing your risk for reflux symptoms.”
Caffeine, on the other hand, is an “active ingredient”, the nutritionist states. She adds, “So, try and switch to mild teas like chamomile or lightly brewed green tea which are low on caffeine.”
Those with acidity must also avoid excessive salt. “Studies have shown that a diet that's high in sodium may cause acidity that can lead to GERD,” Lovneet says. GERD is gastro-oesophageal reflux disease, a condition where stomach acid irritates the food pipe lining.
Speaking of tomatoes, the nutritionist says, “Tomatoes and tomato products are packed with malic and citric acid, both of which can make the stomach produce too much gastric acid. Tomatoes can make your gastric acid levels rise high enough to make it force back up the esophagus.”
Lovneet also adds that citrus fruits like oranges, kiwis, lemons have acid present in them, which triggers reflux symptoms by “relaxing the lower esophageal sphincter.” She states, “Citrus fruits also contain more acid than other fruits, which worsen symptoms of acidity.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
