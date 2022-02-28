Can't Get A Good Nights Sleep? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Shares 3 Foods That Can Help You Sleep Better At Night
Insomnia or sleeplessness is a common disorder affecting many people. Here are some golden tips.
Insomnia or sleeplessness has become a common disorder affecting a large population
A major fallout of the new and restricted lifestyle we were suddenly forced into by the coronavirus pandemic has been on our health and fitness. Stress and anxiety have affected our sleeping pattern. Most people now find it difficult to regularise their sleep or even get an adequate amount of sleep to let the body rest and rejuvenate. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a few food tips that can help us regularise our sleeping patterns. In an Instagram post, Lovneet Batra recommended that every person gets 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.
Getting a night of good sleep is a mandatory part of life. But insomnia or sleeplessness has become a common disorder affecting a large population and impairing general health and mental wellbeing.
If you too are struggling to get a comfortable sleep, try the following three food tips by Lovneet Batra that may help you slowly soothe your body.
1) Ashwagandha
A medicinal herb, Ashwagandha's main active ingredients are withanolides, which are believed to carry a host of benefits including the ability to ease stress. Plus, it naturally contains triethylene glycol that may bring on sleepiness. You can have it 30 minutes before bedtime for a good night's sleep.
2) Almonds
Nuts like almonds are considered a natural stimulator for sleep. Almonds contain melatonin as well as essential minerals like magnesium and zinc — a combination that improves sleep efficiency and could assist sleep.
3) Chamomile tea
It is a popular herbal tea that may offer a variety of health benefits, including reducing anxiety. It's also used to calm an upset stomach and other digestive issues. Specifically, Chamomile tea is widely regarded as a mild tranquiliser and sleep-inducer. The sedative effects may be due to the flavonoid, apigenin, that binds to benzodiazepine receptors in the brain.
Watch the video by Lovneet Batra here:
It's very important to get adequate and proper sleep for your overall health. Adequate sleep may help you avoid certain chronic illnesses, keep your brain healthy, and strengthen your immune system. You can employ a variety of tactics to encourage sleep, including changing your diet. For the time being, follow Lovneet Batra's food-related suggestions to improve your sleep quality.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.