Dealing With Low Libido, Joint Pain, Indigestion? This Kitchen Ingredient Can Help
Nutmeg health benefits: Anti-inflammatory properties of nutmeg can help in reducing chronic pain, joint pain and pain caused by arthritis. Nutmeg seeds contain high amounts of elemicin, eugenol and myristicin, all of which are responsible for its anti-inflammatory properties.
Nutmeg can help in improving oral health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nutmeg can help in boosting libido
- It can improve blood pressure and cholesterol
- Nutmeg is versatile in nature
Nutmeg is a popular spice across the world. It is loaded with vitamins and minerals and provides the body antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and psychoactive benefits. Nutmeg has a warm and slightly nutty flavour. It is often used in desserts and curries, and also for preparing mulled wine and brewing tea. The spice, obviously, is used for its flavour more than its health benefits. But the spice contains such powerful compounds, that it may actually help in preventing diseases and promoting overall good health.
Nutmeg health benefits that you can bank on
Nutmeg contains powerful antioxidants, including phenolic compounds, essential oils and plant pigments. All of these antioxidants help in preventing cellular damage and offer protection to the body from damage caused by free radicals, and chronic diseases. Keep reading to know other health benefits of nutmeg that you can bank on:
1. Boosts sex drive
Studies have shown that nutmeg can improve sex drive and performance. Male rats, when given high doses of nutmeg (227 mg per pound or 500 mg per kg of body weight), experienced significant increase in sexual activity and sexual performance as compared to a control group.
Also read: Bet You Didn't Know These Remedies That Can Boost Your Libido Naturally
2. Helps with diabetes management
Antioxidants in nutmeg have been found to beneficial for people with diabetes. It can help in improving blood glucose levels significantly. Nutmeg can also help in improving functioning of pancreas.
3. Beneficial for heart health
Nutmeg has been found to be beneficial for managing blood sugar, high blood pressure. This makes nutmeg beneficial for heart health. People with heart disease can include nutmeg in their daily diet to benefits of nutmeg.
4. Nutmeg is versatile in nature
Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends eating foods that are versatile in nature. Versatile foods are ones that can be included in diet in multiple ways. Nutmeg is a spice that can be added to tadkas of your food. It can also be added to desserts, tea, hot chocolate, smoothies and coffee. You can add nutmeg to starchy vegetables like sweet potato and pumpkin to enhance their flavour.
Also read: Ayurveda Suggests These 5 Herbs For Better Metabolism, Digestion And Weight Loss
5. Nutmeg can help in reducing inflammation, arthritis pain
Anti-inflammatory properties of nutmeg can help in reducing chronic pain, joint pain and pain caused by arthritis. Nutmeg seeds contain high amounts of elemicin, eugenol and myristicin, all of which are responsible for anti-inflammatory properties of nutmeg.
6. It can help in improving digestion
Essential oils in nutmeg can help in reducing flatulence. Fibre-rich nutmeg can prevent constipation and regularise bowel movement.
7. May improve oral health
Nutmeg can fight pathogens like Streptococcus mutans, which are responsible for causing oral infections. Nutmeg can be made to use for treating various kinds of dental issues, especially dental cavities.
8. Can help in fighting acne
Anti-fungal and antibacterial properties of nutmeg make the spice beneficial for reducing acne. Lignan in nutmeg can reduce skin pigmentation by inhibiting melanin production.
Also read: Skin Care Tips: 5 Food Habits That Can Make Acne Worse
So, a pinch of nutmeg every day is all you need for good health. Avoid consuming the spice in excess.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.