ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Dealing With Low Libido, Joint Pain, Indigestion? This Kitchen Ingredient Can Help

Dealing With Low Libido, Joint Pain, Indigestion? This Kitchen Ingredient Can Help

Nutmeg health benefits: Anti-inflammatory properties of nutmeg can help in reducing chronic pain, joint pain and pain caused by arthritis. Nutmeg seeds contain high amounts of elemicin, eugenol and myristicin, all of which are responsible for its anti-inflammatory properties.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 14, 2020 02:31 IST
3-Min Read
Dealing With Low Libido, Joint Pain, Indigestion? This Kitchen Ingredient Can Help

Nutmeg can help in improving oral health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Nutmeg can help in boosting libido
  2. It can improve blood pressure and cholesterol
  3. Nutmeg is versatile in nature

Nutmeg is a popular spice across the world. It is loaded with vitamins and minerals and provides the body antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and psychoactive benefits. Nutmeg has a warm and slightly nutty flavour. It is often used in desserts and curries, and also for preparing mulled wine and brewing tea. The spice, obviously, is used for its flavour more than its health benefits. But the spice contains such powerful compounds, that it may actually help in preventing diseases and promoting overall good health.

Nutmeg health benefits that you can bank on


Nutmeg contains powerful antioxidants, including phenolic compounds, essential oils and plant pigments. All of these antioxidants help in preventing cellular damage and offer protection to the body from damage caused by free radicals, and chronic diseases. Keep reading to know other health benefits of nutmeg that you can bank on:

1. Boosts sex drive

Studies have shown that nutmeg can improve sex drive and performance. Male rats, when given high doses of nutmeg (227 mg per pound or 500 mg per kg of body weight), experienced significant increase in sexual activity and sexual performance as compared to a control group.

Also read: Bet You Didn't Know These Remedies That Can Boost Your Libido Naturally

2. Helps with diabetes management

Antioxidants in nutmeg have been found to beneficial for people with diabetes. It can help in improving blood glucose levels significantly. Nutmeg can also help in improving functioning of pancreas.

53c0gudo

Nutmeg can help in keeping diabetes under control
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Beneficial for heart health

Nutmeg has been found to be beneficial for managing blood sugar, high blood pressure. This makes nutmeg beneficial for heart health. People with heart disease can include nutmeg in their daily diet to benefits of nutmeg.

4. Nutmeg is versatile in nature

Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends eating foods that are versatile in nature. Versatile foods are ones that can be included in diet in multiple ways. Nutmeg is a spice that can be added to tadkas of your food. It can also be added to desserts, tea, hot chocolate, smoothies and coffee. You can add nutmeg to starchy vegetables like sweet potato and pumpkin to enhance their flavour.

Also read: Ayurveda Suggests These 5 Herbs For Better Metabolism, Digestion And Weight Loss

5. Nutmeg can help in reducing inflammation, arthritis pain

Anti-inflammatory properties of nutmeg can help in reducing chronic pain, joint pain and pain caused by arthritis. Nutmeg seeds contain high amounts of elemicin, eugenol and myristicin, all of which are responsible for anti-inflammatory properties of nutmeg.

6. It can help in improving digestion

Essential oils in nutmeg can help in reducing flatulence. Fibre-rich nutmeg can prevent constipation and regularise bowel movement.

ebvcjuko

Nutmeg can help in reducing flatulence and constipation
Photo Credit: iStock

7. May improve oral health

Nutmeg can fight pathogens like Streptococcus mutans, which are responsible for causing oral infections. Nutmeg can be made to use for treating various kinds of dental issues, especially dental cavities.

8. Can help in fighting acne

Anti-fungal and antibacterial properties of nutmeg make the spice beneficial for reducing acne. Lignan in nutmeg can reduce skin pigmentation by inhibiting melanin production.

2b51mpc8

Nutmeg can help in reducing acne
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Skin Care Tips: 5 Food Habits That Can Make Acne Worse

So, a pinch of nutmeg every day is all you need for good health. Avoid consuming the spice in excess.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert
Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Coronavirus Update: WHO Team Arrives In China As Death Toll Crosses 1000

Coronavirus Can Stay Infectious On Surfaces For Up To 9 Days, Says Research

Working In Shifts May Increase The Risk Of Heart Diseases, Stroke And Type-2 Diabetes, Says Study

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 908 On Monday, 40,171 Are The Total Number Of Confirmed Cases

Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 490 With 3,887 New Confirmed Cases; Follow These Important Steps For Prevention

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases