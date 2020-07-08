ASK OUR EXPERTS

Not Just Skin, Tea Tree Oil Is Beneficial For Your Hair Too: Here's How You Should Use It

Not Just Skin, Tea Tree Oil Is Beneficial For Your Hair Too: Here's How You Should Use It

Haircare tips: Tea tree oil is beneficial for your skin as well as hair. You can fight hair fall, dry scalp, dandruff and other hair problems with the help of tea tree oil. Here are some ways to use it.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jul 8, 2020 05:57 IST
2-Min Read
Not Just Skin, Tea Tree Oil Is Beneficial For Your Hair Too: Here

Haircare tips: Regular oiling can help control hair fall

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Oiling regularly can prevent hair fall
  2. Oiling provides right nourishment to your hair
  3. There are many factors which can lead to hair fall

Oiling should be an important part of your hair care routine. It supports your overall hair health. Oiling strengthens your hair and provides the right nourishment to your hair. You can choose the right hair oil according to your hair type and hair problems you are facing. Many are aware of the benefits of tea tree oil for skin. This oil is beneficial for your hair too. It can help control hair fall. Dandruff is also a common problem that can be controlled with the use of tea tree oil. You can also achieve long and strong hair with the help of tea tree oil. Here are some benefits of tea tree oil for hair and right methods to use it.

Haircare Tips: Benefits of tea tree oil for hair


Tea tree oil can help in controlling dandruff. It can reduce scalp dryness. Use of tea tree oil can also promote hair growth.

According to a study published in the Journal of American Academy of Dermatology, using a shampoo containing 5 percent tea tree oil on 126 participants for four weeks resulted in 41 percent improvement in dandruff. It also helped in controlling itchiness and greasiness.

Other studies have also highlighted the benefits of tea tree oil in controlling hair fall and other hair problems.

dsf3uti

You can essential oils such as tea tree oil to promote hair growth
Photo Credit: iStock

Dr. Sunil Kumar Prabhu explains, "Tea tree oil has been traditionally used and can be beneficial to manage dandruff because of its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It is used quite often found in personal care products because it can purify and cleanse the skin, and unclog the pores."

How to use tea tree oil for hair?

Dr. Kumar further explains, "Tea tree oil in its concentrated form may be harsh on the scalp. It can be used by mixing it with a carrier oil such as coconut, almond oil, or olive oil. When it is used in the right formulation, tea tree oil can be suitable for sensitive skin. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo, or in a small ratio with the carrier oil - in case you have any doubt, consult with a hair-care expert who will be able to guide on the exact proportion of tea-tree oil required for your scalp type."

(Dr. Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Senior Consultant, Dermatology and Aesthetic Physician, Aster RV Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

