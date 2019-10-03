ASK OUR EXPERTS

Onion Oil For Hair Growth: Prepare Onion Oil To Control Hair Fall With This Simple Method

Struggling with hair fall? Onion is good for your hair. It can help you control hair fall and promote hair growth. Onion oil is good for your hair and helps you fight multiple hair problems at once. Here is how onion oil helps in hair growth. Also, know methods to prepare onion oil at home.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Oct 3, 2019
3-Min Read
Hair Care: Onion oil can help you fight multiple hair problems

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. There are many factors which can lead to hair fall
  2. Dietary sulfur in onion helps in hair growth
  3. Onion also has anti-microbial properties which can fight infections

Hair fall has become a common problem these days. It can become difficult to control hair fall at times. Long and thick hair is a dream of every girl. But not just women, hair fall can affect men too. It can also give you a huge amount of stress. From unhealthy eating to a huge amount of stress there are many factors which can contribute to hair fall. But the good news is that you can control hair fall with some simple remedies. One of the most effective home remedies for hair fall is onion. Onion juice has gained a huge amount of popularity in recent years to control hair fall. Onion can also be combined with oil to make an effective oil for hair growth. Not just hair fall onion oil can help you fight many hair problems like frizzy hair, thin hair, dry hair, dull and damaged hair. You can prepare onion oil at home with some simple ingredients. Here are the benefits of onion oil for hair and the method to prepare onion oil for hair growth.


Onion oil for hair growth

Onion is a common kitchen ingredient in almost every Indian household. Onion has certain properties that can help you promote hair growth and help you fight hair fall. Onion contains some minerals which are good for hair health. The presence of dietary sulfur in onion helps in hair growth as it provides nourishment to the hair to grow. Onion also has anti-microbial properties which kill the possible infection which can affect your scalp. This helps in building a healthy environment for the hair follicles to grow and also reduces hair fall.

Use onion oil will also balance the pH of your scalp and improve the blood circulation. Better blood circulation in scalp will also enhance hair growth and promote the health of your hair follicles.

qtlgmdgo

Hair Growth: Onion can help you promote health of hair follicles
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Hair Care: 5 Natural Ways To Restore Hair Health

Hair care: How to prepare onion oil at home?

There are multiple brands which offer onion oil but you can prepare it at your home with some inexpensive methods. Onion oil basically means adding onion extract to the oil. You can take coconut oil and heat it. Add chopped onions it along with some curry leaves (curry leaves are also good for hair). Now heat the mixture and allow the curry leaves to turn black. Once it is done strain the mixture and separate the oil from onion and curry leaves. Now store this oil and use it a few hours or a night before washing your hair.

67a61f48

Hair Fall Control: Apply onion oil regularly for best hair health
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems

It is a completely natural formula to promote hair growth which will not leave any side effect. In case you feel any discomfort you can stop its use. Anyone allergic to onion should not use this remedy.

Also read: Vitamin E For Hair Growth: Here's How It Works

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

