Oiling Tips: How Oiling Regularly Can Be Beneficial For Hair
Oiling is perhaps the best thing you can do to your hair. In the long run, this practice is your key to healthier and stronger hair.
Each variety of oil has some purpose to serve
Gone are the days when one could sit back and enjoy Grandma's special champi. Looking back at those days all we think of is that how special a treat it was for us. Little do we realize how important it was for our hair! Oiling is perhaps the best thing you can do to your hair. In the long run, this practice is your key to healthier and stronger hair. And this practice isn't something new; since the ancient times, oiling has been used as a means to enhance hair health. It gives your hair strength, relieves your scalp of bacterial and fungal infections and prevents your hair from premature graying. And there are many more benefits of oiling your hair regularly.
Each variety of oil has some purpose to serve. They all benefit your hair in some way or the other. All you need to do is figure out which form of oil suits your purpose well.
Photo Credit: iStock
Here's a list of the many benefits of oiling your hair regularly. Take a look.
1. Prevents premature graying
Premature graying has now become a recurring problem in youngsters. It usually takes place as a result of vitamin B12 deficiency. Oiling regularly gives your hair the essential nutrients it needs, thereby preventing premature graying.
2. Prevents dandruff
Dandruff usually takes place as a result of dry scalp. A dry scalp is prone to stretching and breakage. It causes itching at the roots, thereby inducing hair fall. It may also result in lice. It may even hinder hair growth. To prevent this, you must oil your hair regularly. This will prevent your scalp from drying off, thereby preventing breakage.
3. Shine and strength
Everyone wishes to enjoy long, lustrous and healthy locks. Damaged and weak hair is not any girl's dream. One of the best ways of getting strong and shiny hair is by oiling hair regularly. This ritual nourishes hair from within, thereby making them stronger and shinier on the outside.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Relaxes your mind
Grandma's champi can indeed be an answer to your stress. Just a couple of minutes of oiling are good enough to relieve your mind of too much stress.
5. Induces hair growth
Hair loss usually takes place due to lack of nutrition. When your hair does not receive enough nutrients, they become weak and vulnerable to damage from chemicals and heat. Oiling regularly will help in keeping those nutrients in place, thereby preventing hair loss and inducing hair growth.
So now that you know how oiling regularly can benefit your hair, let's take a look at some oiling tips to help you maximize the benefits of oiling regularly.
1. Use lukewarm oil for your hair, it spreads easily on your scalp
2. Apply oil directly on your scalp with the help of your fingertips
3. Never pour it directly on your scalp. Take some in your hands and then with your fingertips, massage it on your scalp
4. Massage gently with your fingertips and not with your palms
5. Massage continuously for 15 to 20 minutes
6. Steam your hair with a hot towel to ensure better absorption of oil
7. Leave oil on your hair overnight
8. Wash your hair the next day, within 24 hours
9. Oil your hair once a week
Photo Credit: iStock
Besides this, it is important for you to know which type of oil suits your purpose. Using the right kind of oil is the key to healthier hair altogether. Take a look.
1. Use jojoba, almond or amla oil for hair that is neither dry nor oily.
2. For dry hair, use jojoba, almond, coconut, sesame, mustard or cocoa-butter oils.
3. For oily hair, use olive, jojoba or sesame oils.
4. For dandruff-ridden hair, essential oils like tea-tree oil are recommended.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.