Hair Care Tips: Do's And Don'ts Of Oiling Your Hair You Need To Know
Hair care tips: For better growth, your hair and scalp need proper nourishment. Oiling can provide nourishment to your hair. If you want to try oiling for better hair growth, here are some do's and don'ts you must follow.
You can mix different oils for your hair
HIGHLIGHTS
- Oiling provides right nourishment to your hair
- Apply oil twice a week to your hair
- Use a oil that suits your hair type
For better hair growth you need to follow a few basics. Oiling is an important step of every hair care routine. It provides strength to your hair. For better growth, your hair and scalp need proper nourishment. Oiling can provide nourishment to your hair. Different oils are considered good for your hair growth. Mixing of oils is also suggested for better hair growth. It is advised to oil your hair at regular intervals for better results. If you also want to try oiling for better hair growth, here are some do's and don'ts you must follow.
Hair care tips: How to use oil for hair growth?
Do's
- Not just your hair, your scalp needs nourishment too. While oiling your hair, first massage the oil properly on your scalp and later apply from roots to ends.
- Apply oil regularly. Do not skip oiling for better hair health. Follow a routine to apply hair oil regularly.
- Apply hair at least twice a week for better nourishment.
Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems
Don'ts
- Do not keep oil for too long in your hair. You can wash your hair after 3-4 hours of application up to 10-12 hours.
- Do not use any other products just after the application of hair oil. Allow your hair to absorb the oil properly.
- Do not comb your hair just after application of oil.
- Do not apply too much oil. When it comes to applying hair oil, less is more.
Other tips to fight hair fall
- Try home remedies like curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, coconut oil, aloe vera gel and much more for better hair growth.
- Do not comb your hair when it is wet as it is more prone to breakage at that time.
- Do not use heat for styling. It can damage your hair and lead to hair fall.
- Avoid too much styling and use of chemical-based products
- Always use a conditioner for better nourishment and shiny and smooth hair.
Also read: Hair Growth Tips: Prepare Onion Oil To Control Hair Fall With This Simple Method
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.