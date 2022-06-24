Next-Generation Robotic Surgery For Common & Advanced Surgical Procedures
A giant leap with next-generation robotic surgery, here's everything you need to know about it.
Robotic surgeries may help conduct common surgery procedures
Robot-assisted surgeries have been around for almost a decade but till now these robotic surgeries were being used mostly for complex procedures like cancer. However, now with the next-generation robot, Versius from CMR Surgical, Cambridge UK, the benefits of robotic surgery can be leveraged for all common surgical conditions like gallbladder surgery, hernia, weight loss surgery, appendicitis, fundoplication & other procedures.
In 1989, after a decade spent in conventional open surgery, I came across a surgical demonstration that altered my path forever. At a conference of the American College of Surgeons in New Orleans, I witnessed four cases of endoscopic gall bladder surgeries that seemed nothing short of a miracle.
What astonished me the most was that the patients were walking the very next day, and subsequently recovering enough within the next few days to resume work and daily activities. With a quick recovery time, less post-operative pain and very small incisions, this was something that my dreams as a surgeon were made of. Laparoscopy made its way to me, it was my calling, a rather perfect fit for my sensibilities and understanding as a surgeon. These three small punctures could go a long way in making countless lives easier back home. It was meant to be! Since then, I have worked with singular determination to propagate laparoscopic surgery in India.
Now, thirty years later, this is another giant leap with the next-generation robotic surgery for common surgical conditions. Backed by Machine Learning & empowered by Artificial Intelligence, the next-generation robot, Versius is designed to deliver Surgical excellence. It provides all the advantages of laparoscopic surgery technique with added precision, accuracy & safety.
Versius enhances my surgical skillsets with the 3D Vision that I felt was missing for last few decades with laparoscopy. It allows fine and delicate wrist movements that has made suturing and complex manoeuvres a pleasure again. Moreover, with the open console, I can interact freely with my team during the procedure which is so very important. As a team we have realized, we have become more efficient with reduced surgical time and we are able to do a greater number of cases in any given operating day.
Most robotic systems have a closed console which restricts the surgeon's access to the patient with no direct vision of the patient during the surgery. One of the most important advantages of the Versius is that it has an open console and the surgeon can operate while sitting/standing according to convenience. This enables access to the patient at all times and a direct vision of the patient, easy communication with the surgical team and a holistic control with close monitoring of all parameters during surgery.
Versius is a versatile robotic system, it works synergistically with the team. Its features make it easy to adopt which in turn shortens the learning curve. Its portability allows appropriate Operation theatre utilization for surgeries across multiple disciplines. The versatility of the ports placement makes it very convenient to switch over to hybrid procedure if and when needed. In the long run, it will prove to be very cost-effective and affordable. It is a mobile/portable robotic system that can be wheeled in and out of one OT to the other thus improving the efficiency of my surgical team.
The patient is up and about in a couple of hours after the surgery, can be discharged on the same or next day and resume normal diet and activities from the next day onwards. There is minimal or no blood loss and due to very small port sizes the patient gets excellent cosmetic results.
We started using the next-generation robot in 2021, and I am quite surprised how the team seamlessly and quickly adopted this system. The synergies of the system unfolded with the me and my team in a way that we achieved a world record of completing the fastest 100 robotic surgeries in just 17 operating days. This world record has been recognized and published in the World Book of Records, London 2022.
(Content by: Dr. Pradeep Chowbey)
