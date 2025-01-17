What Is "Obesity" As Defined By Lancet Commissioner
Healthy Living: In January, a global commission of 56 experts, endorsed by 76 international medical organisations, proposed a new framework for diagnosing obesity, moving beyond the traditional reliance on Body Mass Index (BMI).
What Is "Obesity" As Defined By Lancet Commissioner
In January, a global commission of 56 experts, endorsed by 76 international medical organisations, proposed a new framework for diagnosing obesity, moving beyond the traditional reliance on Body Mass Index (BMI). The Lancet commission introduced two categories; ‘clinical obesity', characterised by excess body fat accompanied by symptoms of reduced organ function or interference with daily activities, and ‘pre-clinical obesity', marked by excess body fat without current illness but posing future health risks. This nuanced approach aims to provide a more precise diagnosis, ensuring individuals receive appropriate care and resources, and addressing the limitations of BMI, which often fails to capture the health risks of obesity accurately.
Managing obesity
Managing obesity requires a multifaceted approach tailored to individual needs. Key strategies include the following.
1. Personalised treatment plans
Developing individualised plans that consider the patient's specific health conditions and lifestyle.
2. Behavioural therapy
Implementing counselling and support groups to address emotional and psychological factors contributing to obesity.
3. Pharmacotherapy
Prescribing medications when appropriate to assist with weight loss and manage related health risks.
4. Surgical interventions
Considering bariatric surgery for individuals with severe obesity not responsive to other treatments.
Preventive measures against obesity
Preventing obesity is crucial for reducing the burden of related health complications. Preventive strategies include the following.
1. Public health campaigns
Raising awareness about healthy eating and the risks of obesity.
2. Policy interventions
Implementing regulations to reduce the availability of unhealthy foods and promote physical activity.
3. Community programs
Establishing local initiatives to encourage active lifestyles and provide resources for healthy living.
4. Early education
Integrating nutrition and physical education into school curricula to instil healthy habits from a young age.
Obesity is a growing concern globally and in India, with significant health and economic implications. A Lancet study reveals alarming obesity rates in India, with 70% of the urban population overweight, India ranks third globally in obesity. The redefined diagnostic criteria by the Lancet Commission aim to improve the accuracy of obesity diagnosis, ensuring individuals receive appropriate care. Addressing obesity through effective management and preventive measures is essential to mitigate its impact on public health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.