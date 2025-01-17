Home »  Living Healthy »  What Is "Obesity" As Defined By Lancet Commissioner

What Is "Obesity" As Defined By Lancet Commissioner

Healthy Living: In January, a global commission of 56 experts, endorsed by 76 international medical organisations, proposed a new framework for diagnosing obesity, moving beyond the traditional reliance on Body Mass Index (BMI).
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Jan 17, 2025 06:05 IST
2-Min Read
What Is "Obesity" As Defined By Lancet Commissioner

What Is "Obesity" As Defined By Lancet Commissioner

In January, a global commission of 56 experts, endorsed by 76 international medical organisations, proposed a new framework for diagnosing obesity, moving beyond the traditional reliance on Body Mass Index (BMI). The Lancet commission introduced two categories; ‘clinical obesity', characterised by excess body fat accompanied by symptoms of reduced organ function or interference with daily activities, and ‘pre-clinical obesity', marked by excess body fat without current illness but posing future health risks. This nuanced approach aims to provide a more precise diagnosis, ensuring individuals receive appropriate care and resources, and addressing the limitations of BMI, which often fails to capture the health risks of obesity accurately.

Managing obesity

Managing obesity requires a multifaceted approach tailored to individual needs. Key strategies include the following.



RELATED STORIES
related

Children's Diet: Can Junk Food Affect Dental Health In Children

Dental health tips for children: Here we share a list of ways in which junk food can affect your kid's dental health.

related

Here's Why Amla Is Essential For You During Winter

In this article, we share a list of health benefits you achieve from consuming amla in winter.

1. Personalised treatment plans

Developing individualised plans that consider the patient's specific health conditions and lifestyle.



2. Behavioural therapy

Implementing counselling and support groups to address emotional and psychological factors contributing to obesity.

3. Pharmacotherapy

Prescribing medications when appropriate to assist with weight loss and manage related health risks.

4. Surgical interventions

Considering bariatric surgery for individuals with severe obesity not responsive to other treatments.

Preventive measures against obesity

Preventing obesity is crucial for reducing the burden of related health complications. Preventive strategies include the following.

1. Public health campaigns

Raising awareness about healthy eating and the risks of obesity.

2. Policy interventions

Implementing regulations to reduce the availability of unhealthy foods and promote physical activity.

3. Community programs

Establishing local initiatives to encourage active lifestyles and provide resources for healthy living.

4. Early education

Integrating nutrition and physical education into school curricula to instil healthy habits from a young age.

Obesity is a growing concern globally and in India, with significant health and economic implications. A Lancet study reveals alarming obesity rates in India, with 70% of the urban population overweight, India ranks third globally in obesity. The redefined diagnostic criteria by the Lancet Commission aim to improve the accuracy of obesity diagnosis, ensuring individuals receive appropriate care. Addressing obesity through effective management and preventive measures is essential to mitigate its impact on public health.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases