Navratri 2020: Do’s And Don’ts Of Fasting You Must Follow
HIGHLIGHTS
- While fasting make sure your diet is loaded with immunity boosting foods
- Drink huge amount of water to stay hydrated
- Add huge amount of fruits to add more fibre to your diet
Navratri, the nine-day festival is here. Many observe fast for nine days. During fast, many do not consume salt while others add sendha namak to their foods. From fresh foods to sweets, the Navratri fasts are loaded with different delicacies. During the fasting period, you need to make sure that you consume enough nutrients to avoid weakness. Proper diet and hydration can help you complete this period of nine days healthily. Here are some do's and don'ts you should follow while fasting for this long period.
Navratri fasting: Do's and don'ts you should follow
1. Keep your immunity intact
With the coronavirus outbreak, it is extremely important to maintain a healthy immune system. Not consuming enough nutrition can affect your immunity. You must add such foods to your diet which can help you boost immunity. Citrus fruits are one of the best options you can choose from.
2. Stay hydrated
Proper hydration is extremely necessary when you are fasting. Make sure that you drink enough water throughout the day. It will help you flush toxins. Dehydration will also lead to several health issues.
3. Do not drink tea after breaking fast
Due to improper food and drink intake, acid level is already high inside your body. Drinking tea after breaking fast will increase stomach acidity. Drinking enough water will help you eliminate stomach acidity.
4. Break your fast with healthy options
Many prepare oily foods to break their fast and consume a huge amount of calories suddenly. Break your fast with healthy foods and fruits. Do not consume too many calories suddenly. Make sure you add enough nutrients to your meals when you break fast.
5. Avoid heavy physical activity
While fasting you are already not consuming enough calories. Avoid heavy physical activity to maintain good energy levels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.
