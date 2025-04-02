6 Traditional Fasting Foods For A Healthy Navratri
Here are six traditional fasting foods for a healthy Navratri.
Navratri is a time for spiritual devotion and detoxification, with many people observing fasts that involve consuming sattvic (pure) foods. A well-balanced fasting diet can provide essential nutrients while keeping energy levels stable. Traditional fasting foods like sabudana, kuttu, and makhana are not only filling but also packed with health benefits. According to the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), consuming nutrient-dense foods during fasting can prevent fatigue and maintain overall well-being. Choosing the right foods can ensure that fasting remains a rejuvenating experience rather than causing weakness. Here are six traditional fasting foods for a healthy Navratri.
Best traditional fasting foods for Navratri
Fasting during Navratri does not mean depriving the body of nutrients. Instead, consuming wholesome, natural foods can provide sustained energy and improve digestion.
1. Sabudana (sago pearls)
Sabudana is a popular fasting ingredient, often consumed in dishes like sabudana khichdi and sabudana vada. It is rich in carbohydrates, making it an excellent energy booster. It also contains small amounts of calcium, magnesium, and iron, which support muscle function and bone health. Sabudana is easy to digest, making it a great option for those with sensitive stomachs during fasting.
2. Kuttu (buckwheat flour)
Kuttu ka atta is widely used to make rotis, puris, and cheelas during Navratri fasting. It is gluten-free and rich in fibre, protein, and antioxidants, which help maintain digestive health and keep you full for longer. Buckwheat is also known to regulate blood sugar levels, making it an ideal choice for diabetics. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), fibre-rich foods like kuttu promote gut health and prevent constipation.
3. Makhana (fox nuts)
Makhana, or fox nuts, are a nutritious and crunchy snack often roasted and lightly seasoned. They are low in calories, high in protein, and rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress and improve heart health. Makhana is also a great source of magnesium, which supports muscle function and keeps blood pressure stable. Regular consumption can aid in weight management during fasting.
4. Singhara (water chestnut flour)
Singhara flour is another staple for making rotis, pancakes, and halwa during Navratri. It is packed with potassium, vitamin B6, and antioxidants, which support heart health and strengthen the immune system. Singhara also has cooling properties, making it beneficial for those who experience acidity during fasting. It is naturally gluten-free and suitable for individuals with wheat allergies.
5. Samak rice (barnyard millet)
Samak rice is a healthy alternative to regular rice and is commonly used to prepare khichdi, pulao, and kheer. It is loaded with fibre, iron, and B vitamins, which aid digestion and keep energy levels stable. Unlike polished white rice, samak rice has a lower glycaemic index, making it a better choice for maintaining blood sugar balance during fasting.
6. Curd (yoghurt)
Curd is an excellent source of probiotics, calcium, and protein, which help improve digestion and boost immunity. It is cooling and hydrating, making it a great addition to fasting meals. Eating curd with fruits or blending it into smoothies can keep you refreshed and energised throughout the day. The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) highlights that consuming curd regularly supports gut health and prevents acidity.
Navratri fasting can be both spiritually fulfilling and nutritionally beneficial when traditional foods are consumed mindfully. Including sabudana, kuttu, makhana, singhara, samak rice, and curd in your diet ensures you get the right balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and micronutrients. According to health experts, maintaining hydration and eating nutrient-rich foods during fasting can help prevent fatigue and support overall well-being. By making smart food choices, you can experience a healthy Navratri.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
