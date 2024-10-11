Navratri Special 2024: Try This Nutritionist-Approved Non-Fried Paneer Pakoda Recipe To Make Fasting Fun
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has shared her fast friendly non-fried paneer pakoda recipe on Instagram.
Try this easy and healthy recipe today
It is that time of the year again! Navratri, the nine-day celebration of devotion and joy, began on October 3rd. During this auspicious period, devotees will observe fasts, often limiting their diet to fruits and special vrat-friendly foods. While everyone has their preferences for fasting foods, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has a delightful recipe for all the pakoda lovers out there. In her latest Instagram post, the nutritionist has shared the fast-friendly recipe for non-fried paneer pakoda, perfect for satisfying those cravings while keeping your energy levels up throughout the festival. One could have this dish "for breakfast, lunch or dinner," she mentions.
Take a look:
Ingredients
- 1/3rd cup buckwheat flour
- 1/3rd cup singhara flour
- green chillies
- coriander leaves
- salt
- jeera powder
- amchoor powder
- cottage cheese (paneer)
Recipe
- For the batter, take buckwheat flour and singhara flour and add some green chillies and fresh coriander leaves to it.
- Then, add some water and salt to make a thick batter.
- Next, boil a potato and smash it with some green chillies, coriander leaves, salt, jeera powder and amchoor powder.
- Cut cottage cheese into thin square slices. Spread the potato mixture on one slice, cover it with another slice.
- Now, grease the pan with a bit of oil.
- Dip the double paneer slices in the flour batter and cook it on low flame from all sides.
- Serve it with your choice of chutney.
Pooja Malhotra has previously also shared a healthy recipe for grilled pineapple salad. Explaining the salad-making process, the nutritionist cuts a pineapple into 1 cm thick slices and grills them lightly with a red bell pepper. Next, she dices the grilled pineapple, bell pepper, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, purple cabbage and other veggies of choice in a bowl. For the dressing, she adds 1 tbsp olive oil, 1/2 tsp salt, juice of 2 lemons, 1 tsp oregano and 1 tsp honey to the mix and tosses it well. She advises to chill the salad for a few minutes and then serve.
Try out these delicious recipes at home.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.