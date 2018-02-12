Green Coffee: Here's How It Can Help You Lose Weight
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra tells us all about green coffee and its impact on our health.
Green coffee has the same amount of caffeine as regular coffee
HIGHLIGHTS
- Green coffee has antioxidant properties
- Green coffee helps in lowering down blood sugar levels
- More research is required to establish benefits of green coffee
Did you know? Green coffee can help you in losing weight? Green coffee beans are coffee beans that are not yet roasted. The process of roasting reduces the amount of a bioactive substance in it, called chlorogenic acid. The amount of caffeine remains unchanged during roasting. Chlorogenic acid is supposed to have some proven as well as some suggested health benefits. Chlorogenic acid is believed to influence the manner in which body handles carbohydrate metabolism and thus blood sugar levels.
1. Green coffee helps in weight loss and diabetes management
Studies suggest that chlorogenic acid reduces the absorption of carbohydrates, lowers blood sugar and thus helps in both weight loss and diabetes management. It works as a catalyst in the oxidation of fat and helps in the release of fatty acids for metabolism.
2. Green coffee also has antioxidant properties
It is supposed to influence blood vessels and lower blood pressure. Some people also take green coffee for Alzheimer's disease, though these benefits are not very well established by research.
3. Green coffee has the same amount of caffeine
Roasting of coffee beans has no influence on caffeine content so the amount of caffeine is the same in green coffee as well as roasted coffee. Hence the side effects of green coffee are the same as regular coffee. These include insomnia, restlessness, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, increased heart rate and breathing rate, anxiety, headache, ringing sound in the ears and irregular heartbeats.
4. More long-term studies are required to establish benefits of green coffee
To understand its side effects, more detailed and comprehensive studies on green coffee are required. Green coffee concentrates are available too; but more research needs be done to establish its safe doses.
Sustainable, long-term weight loss is the result of a healthy diet, regular exercise regimes, consistent efforts, disciplined routines and permanent lifestyle changes.
5. There are no substitutes and no shortcuts to success
Permanent weight loss never happens with isolated efforts like temporarily following a diet plan or resorting to a metabolic booster drink (like green coffee or green tea). These can certainly be a part of your weight loss journey, if replacing unhealthy foods with them. They can supplement your efforts if used judiciously and accelerate your weight loss journey. Also take advice from your health-care team before you take any concentrates or supplements.
(Pooja Malhotra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.