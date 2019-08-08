Monsoon Diet: Foods To Eat And Avoid By Our Expert Nutritionist
After the scorching summer, the monsoon is always a welcome change. Yet it brings in its wake numerous problems relating to hygiene, infections, allergies, indigestion and rampant cases of cough, cold, flu and diarrhea etc. Exercising a little bit of caution can go a long way in keeping these issues at bay. A monitored diet can keep you healthy this monsoon. Read here to know some tips to eat healthy this monsoon along with some superfoods for the rainy season.
Healthy diet tips for monsoon
Eat seasonal fruits & veggies:
Eat seasonal fruits like pear, plums, jamun, pomegranate and veggies like bitter gourd; avoid watermelons, be extremely careful if you eat litchi as it might harbour inconspicuous white insects.
Wash your fruits & veggies thoroughly:
Wash fruits and veggies thoroughly to rinse away dirt and germs. If you feel they are very dirty or muddy, rinse them thoroughly using warm water with salt/ vinegar.
Avoid eating pre-cut fruits:
Pre-cut fruits are risky as they might be exposed to germs and since they are usually not heated, the germs remain and increase the risk of infection.
Avoid eating raw foods:
Raw foods also are a source of germs and infections. Avoid eating too many salads. Raw sprouts/ improperly cooked egg/ chhole etc too cause indigestion. Veggies are better consumed in the form of soups, stews or steamed, sautéed or grilled form.
Stay away from street food:
This precaution is an absolute must to follow. Street foods have been found to harbour a dangerously high level of bacteria especially in the monsoon. Cooking right there in the open, exposure to flies and dust, no access to safe drinking water and unsafe practices followed by the vendors all make street food very risky.
Stay away from seafood:
Monsoon happens to be the breeding season for fish so it's best to avoid. However if you really want to eat fish, be careful while you buy it to make sure its fresh.
Avoid heavy curries and red meats:
Digestive abilities are poor in monsoon owing to high humidity in the atmosphere. It's best to eat simple, home-cooked and easy to digest meals.
Include ginger, garlic, pepper, honey, turmeric, cloves:
These ingredients are not only anti-inflammatory but also improve digestion. Use them while cooking or you could also prepare herbal teas and concoctions using these.
Spice infused waters like saunf/ ajwain/ jeera:
These too aid digestion.
Tea intake:
Tea surely can work wonders to soothe you in the monsoon. However, try to keep within 2-3 cups a day. It's absolutely ok to add a little sugar. Refrain from the hidden sugars in your tea accompaniments. So chuck the biscuits, cookies, tea cakes and the likes and please munch on some roasted peanuts, chana, murmura or makhanas.
Since immunity is low and risk of infections is high, I am enlisting here some foods you must include in your daily diet in monsoon:
Garlic: Garlic boosts immunity and is packed with anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. It unique taste lifts the taste of almost any dish. It can also be crushed and eaten as it is or added to spice concoctions.
Ginger: An excellent remedy for cough and cold, it also helps in digestion.
Turmeric: It has an incredibly long list of health benefits. It's an anti-oxidant, anti-septic, antibiotic and anti-inflammatory too. 'Haldi wala doodh' is sometimes referred to as the 'elixir of life'. Turmeric tea and turmeric latte is doing at rounds at fancy cafes nowadays. Well, you can make haldi ka parantha too or simply add it to every possible vegetable or dal you cook.
Pepper: Black pepper is an antidote for flu, cough, cold, respiratory problems etc. Together with turmeric, it forms a powerful potent combination
Almonds: Packed with various minerals, protein, healthy fatty acids and fibre, these sure are an all year round favorite snack to munch on, even if you are following a weight loss program.
Pears: These are packed with fibre and Vitamin C which boosts immunity. This crunchy fruit sure makes for great mid meal snacks.
