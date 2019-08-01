ASK OUR EXPERTS

Monsoon Skin And Hair: Expert-Recommended Tips To Bid Good Bye To Skin And Hair Woes During The Rainy Season

Monsoon Skin And Hair: Expert-Recommended Tips To Bid Good Bye To Skin And Hair Woes During The Rainy Season

Monsoon skin and hair: The rainy season can be a little too difficult for skin and hair. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia suggests conditioning hair before and after shampoo to prevent frizzy hair. Other useful hacks right here.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Aug 1, 2019 05:03 IST
3-Min Read
Monsoon Skin And Hair: Expert-Recommended Tips To Bid Good Bye To Skin And Hair Woes During The Rainy Season

Monsoon skin and hair: Avoid applying moisturiser if your skin feels too oily

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Apply coconut oil on hair strands to prevent frizzy hair
  2. You can also use nice and light hair serums
  3. Facewash with salicylic acid can help in prevent acne during monsoon

Guess we're right on time for Monsoon beauty tips. With constant weather changes... heavy showers one day and excessive humidity in the other, there are some go-to hacks that you must know. Suggested by Dr Kiran Lohia on Instagram, these hacks can prevent frizzy hair and oily skin. We all love rain and the worry of skincare and haircare can in fact ruin the fun. The rainy season is troublesome for many people because of skin and hair concerns. Body odour, sweating, oily skin and poor quality of hair all tend to collectively affect you and your day-to-day functioning.

Monsoon skin and hair: Here are some tips that can help


1. Dr Kiran suggests conditioning your hair before and after shampoo can help your skin be calmer and prevent hair from taking too much moisture from the air.

Condition your hair before and after shampoo during monsoon
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Get Rid Of The Monsoon Dandruff In A Jiffy

2. Use some nice smoothing serums for your hair during monsoon. You can even spread a drop of coconut oil through the ends of hair. It will act as an effective barrier from humidity.

3. Acne is common during monsoon. Facewash with salicylic acid can help in prevent acne during monsoon.

4. Use less moisturiser if your skin feels too oily during the reason. Step 3 and 4 together can prevent pimples or zits during monsoon.

5. For your body, a benzoyl peroxide bodywash is perfect to keep your skin refreshing, healthy and definitely less oily.

Also read: Beat Monsoons Woes With The Power Of Neem!

Other tips for monsoon skincare and haircare

1. The rainy season is probably not the best time to apply make-up. Give your skin a breather from make-up and keep your beauty routine minimal. If at all you have to use make-up, make sure you blend it well in the skin.

Apply minimal make-up during monsoon
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Cleanser, sunscreen and moisturiser are the only three products you should be using this time. Skip the moisturiser too if your skin feels too oily.

Also read: 7 Things That Can Boost Your Immunity, Prevent Sickness During Monsoon

3. Shower twice a day with anti-bacterial body wash to prevent body odour. Always take a shower after getting wet in the rain.

4. Battle dandruff with lemon therapy. Dandruff is quite common during monsoon. Astrigents and antioxidants in lemon can prevent dandruff in hair. Rinse off your hair with lemon water while shampooing. It will control hair fall and also keep dandruff at bay.

5. Wash your face at least two to three times in a day, or even more, to prevent excessive oily skin. It will also make you feel fresh and glowy.

(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

