#MondayMotivation: Try These Exercises When The Machine You Want To Work On Is Occupied At The Gym
#MondayMotivation: What do you do on a day when your gym is more crowded than expected, and nearly all machines are occupied for long duration? Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has come up with some alternative exercises you can do when the lateral pull down machine is occupied.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Do not be demotivated on a crowded day at the gym
- Look for alternate exercises you can do without machines
- Take your trainer's help if needed
No matter how good or expensive gym you opt for, there are always going to be times when a machine is occupied or taken. On a busy day when the gym is more crowded than usual, it is difficult to get even one set to do on commonly used machines like lateral pull down. Addressing this concern is celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines. In one of her Instagram posts, she talks about a few alternative exercises you can do when the lateral pull down machine is taken or occupied for an unexpectedly longer period of time. As part of #MondayMotivation today, we are going to tell you what exercises Kayla Itsines suggests doing in case the lateral pull down machine in the gym is taken.
#MondayMotivation: Alternative exercises when lateral pull down machine is occupied
The following exercises can also help in giving you an idea about the exercises you can do in case any other commonly used machine in the gym is occupied. "I totally get this! If the machine you are planning to work on is taken and you don't have an alternate exercise ready, it can really throw you off. To help you avoid this and be more confident in the gym, I have filmed a series of videos to show you some exercise alternatives for some of the more common machines in the gym (sic)," writes Kayla in her post.
Swipe right in the post shared below to see what exercises you can do as an alternative to lateral pull down.
The exercises include:
1. Chin-up bar with long resistance band - 10 reps, 3 sets
2. Half-kneeling x-pull - 10 reps, 3 sets
3. Face pull - 10 reps, 3 sets
4. Front lateral pull - 10 reps, 3 sets
You can modify with the reps and sets as you make progress. Beginners can opt for 7 reps as well. Make sure you listen to your body and do not overtrain. Overtraining increases risks of injury. Take your trainer's help if required.
These are all strength training exercises that can help in reducing tension in the shoulders and neck area. The exercises can promote well-defined back muscles and a stronger chest. Together, the two can facilitate a better body posture.
Similarly, there are other alternative exercises that you can try when other machines are occupied or been taken for longer than usual. A crowded gym should not be your excuse to miss out on exercising. Regular exercising and strength training is an integral part of your overall health and well-being. Not only can the two together can help you with weight loss, they can also help in keeping diseases like diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and heart disease at bay.
Now you know what to do in case your machine is occupied in the gym. Make sure you perform the exercises with the right technique in order to avoid injury or muscle pull. Watch the videos in the post above to see how Kayla is doing each of these exercises. Try them exercises today and let us know how you feel at the end of your fitness routine.
There ain't better #MondayMotivation than this!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
