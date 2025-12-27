Fake Rabies Vaccine Advisory Explained: What Australia Warned, What India Clarified In 10 Points
A recent Australian advisory suggested that counterfeit rabies vaccines were circulating in India. The Indian makers of Abhayrab have now rejected these claims.
A recent Australian advisory suggested that counterfeit rabies vaccines were circulating in India. The Indian makers of Abhayrab have now rejected these claims.
- Australian Health Advisory Issued - Australia's Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) issued a health guidance warning that counterfeit batches, reportedly of the rabies vaccine Abhayrab, have been circulating in India since November 1, 2023. It cautioned that people who received these doses may not be fully protected against rabies.
- Target Group of the Alert - The advisory specifically targets travellers vaccinated in India because Abhayrab is not used in Australia. According to ATAGI, if it's uncertain whether a genuine vaccine was administered, travellers may need replacement doses with vaccines registered in Australia.
- Concerns With Fake Vaccine - ATAGI noted that counterfeit vaccine differs from the registered product in formulation, packaging, labelling, and manufacturing, meaning such doses might not provide adequate immunity.
- Recommended Action - The Australian advisory recommends that healthcare providers review vaccination records. If the brand is unknown or Abhayrab, replacement doses with recognised vaccines may be advised to ensure protection.
- IIL Responds to Alert - Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) - the maker of Abhayrab - strongly rejected the broad claims in the Australian advisory, calling them "over-cautious and misplaced". The company says the advisory does not reflect the current situation in India.
- Isolated Batch Issue Identified - IIL states that in January 2025, it proactively detected a packaging anomaly in a single batch of Abhayrab (Batch No. KA24014) and reported it to Indian regulators and law enforcement. This batch has since been removed from circulation.
- No Wider Circulation Alleged - According to IIL, no other counterfeit batches have been found, there have been no market complaints related to this batch, and the issue was limited to this specific incident.
- Safety of Genuine Vaccine Assured - IIL emphasised that every batch of Abhayrab is tested and released by India's Central Drugs Laboratory before being sold or used. Vaccines distributed through government and authorised channels are safe and standard quality.
- Why Rabies Vaccines Matter - Rabies is a vaccine-preventable zoonotic viral disease that affects the central nervous system. It is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, but post-exposure prophylaxis including wound cleansing and correct vaccine doses is almost 100% effective in prevention.
- Public Health Context - According to the World Health Organization, India experiences a high rabies burden, with an estimated 18,000-20,000 deaths annually, most due to dog bites. This context underscores the critical importance of safe and effective rabies vaccines.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.