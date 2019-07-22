#MondayMotivation: You Have To Try This Quick Circuit Training Routine By Shilpa Shetty
#MondayMotivation: The weather is great. But don't make it an excuse for not exercising. Try this quick circuit training routine shared by fitness diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Instagram.
Weight loss: Circuit training workout can improve flexibility
HIGHLIGHTS
- Half an hour of circuit training can burn around 300 calories
- You will not get bored of doing circuit training
- It involves switching from one exercise to other in a gap of 30 seconds
Here's another Monday in the cool and very soothing monsoon season. But why compromise on exercising in this lovely weather? You know not exercising for enjoying the pleasant weather is just another excuse to skip a workout, and believe us, it is doing no good to you! Right on point is fitness diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who took to Instagram to share quick circuit training routine, which can make for your day's workout within a few minutes. Circuit training is referred to a form of body conditioning, endurance or resistance training that involves doing high-intensity aerobics. The workout aims at improving your strength and muscular endurance. "Circuit" is one set of all prescribed exercises in the program.
Monday Motivation: Quick circuit training routine for weight loss by Shilpa Shetty
Watch the video below. Shilpa has properly demonstrated the exercises that can be a part of this routine. It includes exercises like steps, skipping rope, side twists and kettelbell swing to name a few. Try doing 10-15 reps of each of the exercises demonstrated by Shilpa in the video below. Take 30 seconds rest between each exercise and try to complete one set in 3 and half minutes.
Circuit training... 3-and-a-half-minute killer set made concise to #instafit. 3 sets of this and legs are jelly. Sore today, Strong tomorrow Didn't stop even when Bruno, our Alsatian, wanted to be a party pooper He's adorbs! @bencolemanfitness you are killing me #mondaymotivation #killerworkout #circuittraining #legday #fitness #passion #swasthrahomastraho #healthfreak #breathe
Do 3 sets of the routine and you will end up feeling sore, but definitely stronger. You can burn around 300 calories with only half an hour of circuit training, depending on your weight. The routine requires some basic workout equipment. If you have these at home, then great, else, you can make a quick visit to the gym for this workout.
The benefits of doing circuit training are many. Firstly, you will not get bored doing this workout as it involves moving quickly through eight to 10 stations (a full circuit training can involve as many stations) with little or no rest between each station. Each station of circuit training has different exercises.
It targets your core, arms, legs, glutes and back. A short half an hour circuit can aid weight loss, improve flexibility and build your strength.
People with heart problems should consult a specialist before taking up circuit training. People with arthritis should opt for low-impact exercises. Moves that put pressure on painful joint like jumping jacks should be avoided by arthritis patients. Also note that circuit training might is not meant for people with knee or back injuries.
You can drink water in between exercises while doing circuit training. Avoid doing exercises that can make you fall or feel overheated.
Now this is some #MondayMotivation, isn't it?
