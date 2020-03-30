#MondayMotivation: Build Your Muscles With These Workouts You Can Do With Just A Pair Of Dumbbells (And A Bench)
Monday Motivation: If you are worried about building your muscles without going to the gym, then look no further. Read here to know the many workouts you can do with just a pair of a dumbbells at home.
From chest to arms, abs, shoulders and lower body, many workouts can be done with dumbbells at home
HIGHLIGHTS
- Body weight training exercises can be easily done at home
- A pair of dumbbells and bench can be enough for multiple workouts
- Do talk to your trainer before performing these exercises at home
Today is yet another Monday in the ongoing lockdown in India. Need some #MondayMotivation? Then you have landed just in the right place. Shutting down of gyms have made many people concerned about lack of weight training and the probability of losing muscles in this period. Well, you will be surprised to know that one can train with their own body weight. Also, many exercises can be done with the help of just dumbbells and a bench. It is not necessary that you need bulky machines to work your muscles. Your muscles can be built and worked upon just as well at home.
Monday Motivation: Exercises that you can do with just a pair of dumbbells at home
From your legs to chest, back, shoulders and abs, all of your muscles can be worked on at home. Following are examples of workouts that you can do at home:
1. Chest and back workout
Barbell bench presses and lateral pulldowns are the two exercises that most gym-based workouts include for chest and back. You can include the following exercises for this routine:
- Alternating incline dumbbell press: Works on your upper chest, triceps and front deltoids. It involves lying down on an incline bench (30-45 degree) and raising alternate arms (10 reps x 4 sets)
- Renegade rows: This exercise is done by being in push-up position with a dumbbell in each hand. Alternatively pull each arm up. (10 reps x 4 sets)
- Dumbbell flyes: Lie down straight on a bench. Open your arms up straight and extend to each side. Use light weights (12 reps x 3 sets)
- One-arm dumbbell row: This is a bent over row variation. (12 reps x 3 sets)
Also read: Need Monday Motivation? Watch This 5-Exercise Dumbbell Workout By Kayla Itsines Now!
2. Dumbbell leg workout
You can very well work on your lower body without a leg press machine or a squat rack. Following are lower body exercises you can do with dumbbells, as per fitnessvolt.com:
- Goblet squats: Do the squats with only one dumbbell while holding it vertically. (8 reps x 4 sets)
- Dumbbell Romanian deadlifts: Hold dumbbells on both hands. Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Push your hips back, hinge forward while rounding your lower back. Lower the weights down your legs, just below knees. (10 reps x 4 sets)
- Bulgarian split squats: This exercise is good for improving mobility and overall balance. With one leg at the bench, perform the squats move. Hold dumbbells in each hand. (12 reps x 3 sets)
- Dumbbell leg curls: Lie down on the bench on your stomach. Hold a dumbbell with your feet, squeeze your legs together for a good grip. Start with your legs straight and then bend your knees, curl your legs. (12 reps x 3 sets)
- Single-leg calf raises: Perform the traditional calf exercises, with one leg at a time. Hold dumbbell in your right hand if you are working the right calf and vice versa.(15 reps x 3 sets)
Also read: Weight Loss Journey From Flabs To Abs: Inspiring Journey Of A Powerlifter
3. Shoulders and arms workout
This one workout is especially for body builders or those who want to bulk up their upper body.
- Dumbbell push-press: With a dumbbell in each hand, curl your weights to shoulder height and raise arms. (8 reps x 4 sets)
- Side raises: With a dumbbell in each hand, extend your arms on the sides. Your feet should be shoulder-width apart for stability. (12 reps x 3 sets)
- Reverse flyes: Lie down on your stomach on an incline bench. Let your arms hang down with your palms facing inward. Extend your arms to the sides. (10 reps x 3 sets)
- Bicep curls: This traditional exercise produces an excellent pump and plenty of stimulus for muscle growth. (10 reps x 3 sets)
- Dumbbell hammer curl and press: This exercise works great on your biceps, arms and triceps. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Bend elbows, weights at your shoulders. Raise arms, bring them back to shoulder level and repeat. (15 reps x 3 sets).
Also read: Here's Why Stretching Exercises Are So Important For The Muscles
Points to note
- You can change the reps and sets as per your strength and stamina.
- Speak to your trainer about each exercise or watch videos online to see how each exercise is done.
- Do not push yourself and overtrain. It can lead to cramps and increase your risk of injury.
- Do these workouts every alternate day in a week.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.