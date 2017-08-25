ASK OUR EXPERTS

Have A 10 am to 6 pm Desk Job? Here's How You Can Plan Your Meals

Sitting at a desk for more than 8 hours a day can be a daunting task. You might have an intense lower back pain, and you might not be able to keep a track of what you eat. Make it a point to spend a day in a week planning your meals for the entire week.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 25, 2017 04:00 IST
2-Min Read
A bowl of fruits should be a mandatory part of your diet.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Never skip your breakfast
  2. Try and swap your coffee break with a green tea break
  3. Fruits should be a mandatory part of your diet
Sitting at a desk for more than 8 hours a day can be a daunting task. You might have an intense lower back pain, and you might not be able to keep a track of what you eat. Make it a point to spend a day in a week planning your meals for the entire week. It might seem like a strenuous process at first, but then you will get used to it. Plan a quick breakfast and also pile up a few healthy snacks for yourself. Apart from this, make sure your diet is rich with proteins and vitamins. Make it a point to follow these tips regularly.

1. Never skip your breakfast

Make it a mandatory ritual to eat a healthy breakfast. Even if you are late for office, try and pack fruits for yourself. Try and incorporate carbohydrates like brown and wild rice, quinoa, steel cut oats, whole grain breads in your diet. If possible, have an orange as it's rich in vitamin C and helps in reducing stress.
2. Exchange coffee with green tea

Try and swap your coffee break with a green tea break. Green tea has a range of benefits as it helps in weight loss and reduces stress. Being rich in antioxidants, it's an add on to your healthy diet.

3. Healthy snacks

When you need a quick bite between meals, try and add healthy snacks to your diet like sugar free biscuits and walnuts. Do note that walnuts keep hunger pangs under control.

4. A bowl of fruit

This should be a mandatory part of your diet as fruits are rich in water content. It will not only help you lose weight but also fill up the vitamin and calcium deficiencies in your body.
healthy diet

Eat fruits regularly!
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Always have a light and healthy dinner

Healthy food is not always boring. Try and eat a healthy dinner instead of skipping it by being lazy. If you are too lazy to cook, eat a bowl of salad but never sleep empty stomach as it will deteriorate your health further.

Start planning your meals now.



