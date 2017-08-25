Home » Living Healthy » Have A 10 am to 6 pm Desk Job? Here's How You Can Plan Your Meals
Sitting at a desk for more than 8 hours a day can be a daunting task. You might have an intense lower back pain, and you might not be able to keep a track of what you eat. Make it a point to spend a day in a week planning your meals for the entire week.
A bowl of fruits should be a mandatory part of your diet.
1. Never skip your breakfast
Make it a mandatory ritual to eat a healthy breakfast. Even if you are late for office, try and pack fruits for yourself. Try and incorporate carbohydrates like brown and wild rice, quinoa, steel cut oats, whole grain breads in your diet. If possible, have an orange as it's rich in vitamin C and helps in reducing stress.
2. Exchange coffee with green tea
Try and swap your coffee break with a green tea break. Green tea has a range of benefits as it helps in weight loss and reduces stress. Being rich in antioxidants, it's an add on to your healthy diet.
3. Healthy snacks
When you need a quick bite between meals, try and add healthy snacks to your diet like sugar free biscuits and walnuts. Do note that walnuts keep hunger pangs under control.
4. A bowl of fruit
This should be a mandatory part of your diet as fruits are rich in water content. It will not only help you lose weight but also fill up the vitamin and calcium deficiencies in your body.
