Nutritionist Lists Down Three Millets That Will Keep You Healthy And Warm During Winters
Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared three millets that people should consume during this winter season
Nutritious food options to maintain health and warmth during winter season
Millets are renowned for their rich nutritional value and versatility. They are an excellent addition to diets during the winter season. In cold temperatures, these ancient grains offer a wide range of health benefits to the body. They can easily be incorporated into various dishes to provide the necessary energy and nourishment. To help everyone make healthier choices, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has highlighted three key millets to include in your winter diet. These millets are not only rich in protein, iron and calcium but also help provide the warmth needed to combat the cold.
1. Bajra (Pearl Millet)
Widely consumed in India, Bajra is a major source of fibre and essential amino acids. For many, the winter season feels incomplete without the comforting bajra roti. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has emphasised that Bajra is rich in iron and helps keep the body warm during colder months. "Its high fibre content improves digestion and provides sustained energy," she adds.
While Bajra is commonly used to make roti and khichdi in winter, it can also be used in upma and soup, making it a nourishing addition to the diet. Furthermore, Bajra helps boost energy levels and promotes healthy blood sugar levels, thanks to its lower glycemic index compared to refined grains.
2. Ragi (Finger Millet)
This warming millet is packed with calcium and plays an important role in building strength. According to Palak Nagpal, Ragi not only provides warmth but also supports bone health, which is crucial during the winter months.
Additionally, Ragi is gluten-free, making it ideal for individuals who are gluten or lactose intolerant. Ragi can be easily incorporated into daily meals, either in the form of chapatis or porridge, making it a versatile and healthy option for winter diets.
3. Amaranth (Rajgira)
Amaranth is another rich source of proteins and micronutrients, making it an excellent choice for maintaining energy and warmth during the winter season. Palak Nagpal has highlighted its nutritional benefits, suggesting it as a go-to food for the colder months.
Though not technically a grain, Amaranth is similar to quinoa and belongs to the family of beets, chard and other weeds. Its nutritional value rivals that of grains, and it is known for its porridge-like texture. Amaranth can also be cooked with other types of grains, providing a nourishing, versatile option for winter meals.
With the arrival of winter, many are seeking highly nutritious food options that not only maintain health but also provide warmth.
