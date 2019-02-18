Parivritta Parsvakon Asana: Do This Yoga Pose Daily With Shilpa Shetty Kundra For Great Digestion, Asthma And Other Amazing Benefits
Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently introduced us to a new yoga pose which is called Revolved Side Angle Pose or Parivrtta Parsvakon asana. Let us learn more about this yoga pose!
Revolved Side Angle Pose is a standing posture coupled with a deep spinal twist.
HIGHLIGHTS
- For some #MondayMotivation try this yoga pose!
- This yoga pose is good for your digestive health
- Do not perform this yoga pose if you have back or neck injury
Are you feeling too lazy to hit the gm? Or do you need some #MondayMotivation? Well! You need not worry at all as we have got something super interesting for you! Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently introduced us to a new yoga pose which is called Revolved Side Angle Pose or Parivrtta Parsvakonasana. You should definitely try your hands at this yoga pose. This yoga pose is a standing posture coupled with a deep spinal twist. Like all the other yoga poses this pose also offers several health benefits. Mastering this yoga pose requires a great deal of flexibility, balance and strong core. The actress took to Instagram where she was seen performing this challenging yoga pose. Let us have a look!
Workout of the Day - Starting with Parivritta Parsvakonasana and moving into Pasarita Padottasana. Parivrtta Parsvakonasana (Revolved Side Angle Pose) helps strengthen the chest, back, quadriceps and calf muscles. This asana also aids indigestion, constipation, acidity, and it also tones the abdomen. Opens up the chest helps bronchitis, asthma and breathing problems, whereas Prasarita Padottanasana stretches hamstrings, calves, glutes and lower back. It is also good for stress, anxiety and depression, as it increases blood flow to the brain, benefitting the eyes and hair growth. ???????? #mondaymotivation #yoga #yogi #yogaasana #morningritual #health #fitness #yogalife #yogainspiration
Also read: This Yoga Pose Is Great For Your Health! Shilpa Shetty Kundra Does It And Here's Why You Should Do It Too
Health benefits of Revolved Side Angle Pose or Parivrtta Parsvakonasana:
Some of the health benefits this yoga pose offers is building stamina, strengthens and stretches the whole body which includes legs, knees, calves, quadriceps, thighs and ankles. It rejuvenates, detoxifies and cleanses the internal organs promotes circulation and supplies fresh blood to them. The Revolved Side Angle Pose also strengthens the legs, groin, and hamstrings and improves the balance. It will give your spine a good twist, and it stretches the shoulders and upper arms. Many people also believe that these poses help relieve stress and may also reduce lower back pain. Moreover, this yoga pose is good for your digestive health, boosts metabolism and enhances breathing capacity.
Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Teaches Us The Simplest Way To Calm Our Mind: Even Better, It Is Free Of Cost!
Here's how you can do it:
1. Take a deep breath and keep a distance of about 4-5 feet between your legs. Raise your arms in line with your shoulders keeping them parallel to the floor, and your palms should face down
2. As you exhale, turn the right foot outwards 90 degrees to the right and slightly turn the left foot inwards 60 degrees to the right. The right heel must be in line with the left heel
3. Now bend the right knee till you form a 90 degree angle between your thigh and calf. Your thigh must be parallel to the floor and the right knee aligned right over the heel. Make sure that your calf should be perpendicular to the floor
4. Keep your left leg stretched out and tightened at the knee while performing this yoga pose
5. Exhale and turn the torso towards your right thigh and bring the left arm to the outside of your bent knee
6. Place your left palm on the floor
7. Now stretch out the right arm over the right ear and your palm should face down. Turn the head in the upward direction and look straight.
8. Hold the final position for a few seconds and then slowly release the pose.
9. To return, lift the palm off the floor, release the twist, straighten the leg and come back in the starting position.
Tips to keep in mind before performing this yoga pose:
You should avoid this pose if you have an injury to the neck, hips, back or shoulders. As this yoga pose requires balance, you should avoid this yoga pose if you have high or low pressure or you are pregnant. Also, avoid this pose when you have diarrhea.
With patience, see how the balance comes and how the stretch deepens each day.
Also read: Fitness Diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Her Secret To Mindful Eating
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.