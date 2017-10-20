Here's Your Guide To The Best Sources Of Calcium
Calcium, yes a very important element of your building blocks of life. They help bones become stronger and improve communication between the brain and other parts of the body.Here are some of the best vegan sources of calcium.
Know the best vegan sources of calcium
HIGHLIGHTS
- Calcium strengthens your bones till 20-25 years of age
- Kale gives you 101 milligrams of calcium in 1 cup raw.
- Sesame seeds are helpful in lowering blood pressure and fighting cancer
Calcium, yes a very important element of your building blocks of life. They help bones become stronger and improve communication between the brain and other parts of the body. This element strengthens your bones till 20-25 years of age. This is when it reaches its peak, and begins to help bone maintenance and slows down bone density loss. There are a number of women out there who consume calcium through tablets and capsules and some do not consume dairy products (rich source of protein) because of being vegan. Here are some of the best vegan sources of calcium, other than dairy products:
1. White beans
These legumes are light and creamy, and contain 63 milligrams of calcium in half-a-cup of cooked beans. Potassium, fiber, resistant starch, iron and calcium, white beans are extremely healthy for you.
2. Dried figs
A rich source of antioxidants and fibre, this fruit is highly rich in calcium content. A cup of dried figs will give you 121 milligrams of calcium. Munch it as a snack or in a sweet and rich dessert, have figs regularly to have a maintained muscle function and a perfect heart rhythm.
3. Kale
Full of calcium and antioxidants, this food item will give you 101 milligrams of calcium in 1 cup raw. Rich in vitamin A and C, this superfood is recommended for daily intake. It is also a rich source of vitamin K which might help a blood clot.
4. Almonds
This nut cannot be forgotten. 75 milligrams per ounce, they contain about 12% of the daily necessary protein intake. With nutrients like potassium, iron and vitamin E, almonds help lower your cholesterol level.
5. Oranges
A very rich source of vitamin C, it adds a citrusy flavour to your food. With 74 milligrams in a large orange and 27 milligrams in a cup of juice, orange has antioxidants and are low in calories as well.
6. Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds are helpful in lowering blood pressure and even in fighting certain cancers. This source of calcium also needs to be kept in mind as an important one.
7. Firm tofu
Made from dried soybeans, which have been grounded and boiled, tofu adds 434 milligrams of calcium to in just half-a-cup to every meal.
8. Broccoli
Broccoli indeed is a rich source of calcium. 2 cups of raw broccoli would give you 86 milligrams of calcium. Research also shows that a diet with high broccoli consumption saves you from certain cancers like bladder cancer.
These were some of the best sources of calcium, which you should include in your diet as some really necessary ones.