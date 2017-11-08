ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Non-Dairy Foods Rich In Calcium

5 Non-Dairy Foods Rich In Calcium

Calcium makes up much of your bones and teeth, and plays a major role in cardiovascular health, muscle function and nerve signaling.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 8, 2017 11:14 IST
2-Min Read
5 Non-Dairy Foods Rich In Calcium

Calcium is extremely important for your health.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Calcium strengthens your bones till 20-25 years of age
  2. Calcium prevents cancer
  3. Dried figs are extremely rich in calcium

You have more calcium in your body than any other mineral, and it's very important for your health. It makes up much of your bones and teeth, and plays a major role in cardiovascular health, muscle function and nerve signaling. Moreover, it also plays a leading role in bone health and the prevention of both osteoporosis and cancer. And if you're a woman, you know that you definitely need it! Now, if you're dairy-free, you may be wondering how to obtain this nutrient without taking major amounts of dairy or supplements. Well, thankfully, there are quite a few foods that are naturally rich in calcium, that are non-dairy. Yes, you read that right! Here are our top 5 non-dairy foods rich in calcium:

1. Broccoli

This may be the one food you used to shy away from as a kid, but it is definitely one you should enjoy as an adult. Why? Well, 2 cups of raw broccoli has about 86 milligrams of calcium!

broccoli is rich in calcium

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Dried Figs

For a sweet treat, this dried fruit packs an antioxidant, fiber, and calcium punch. Eat them as a mid-day snack, or turn these delicious dried fruits into a creamy jam. Enjoy!

figs have an antioxidant punch

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Oranges

This citrus fruit is not only an amazing source of vitamin C, it is also a great source of calcium! There are 74 milligrams of calcium in one large orange and 27 milligrams in a cup of orange juice. Plus, they're also low in calories and brimming with antioxidants. What's not to love?

orange is a great source of calcium

Photo Credit: iStock

4. White beans

These legumes are a great source of calcium. If you want to incorporate them into your diet, dal is always a great option. Moreover, you can also add them to a pasta dish with veggies, or even try making some hummus with it!

white beans are rich in calcium

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Almonds

If you're looking for a snack, look no further! Almonds are one of the most nutritionally dense nuts. Moreover, aside from calcium, they also contain potassium, vitamin E, and iron. 

almonds are nutritionally dense

Photo Credit: iStock


RELATED STORIES

'6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Lemongrass Tea You Should Know'

'It's My Body And I Love It, Here's Why Vidya Balan Sends Out This Progressive Message To All'


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------