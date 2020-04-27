Weight Loss Tips: 30 Minutes Of These Household Chores Can Help You Burn Calories
Weight loss: If you are worried about weight gain, then you can try your hands at these household chores that can improve your mood and can also help your burn some calories.
Sweeping or mopping the floor is also a great calorie-burning chore
Weight loss: Have you joined the bandwagon of weight gainers during lockdown? You are certainly not alone. Lack of physical activity, long duration sitting hours and the sheer inability to manage routine are some of the reasons why you may be gaining weight. First of all, try to set a wake up and bed time and do not delay or postpone it. Second of all, try to share the family's load in doing household chores as it is an activity which can actually help you burn some calories. Dusting, sweeping and doing laundry are a few of the many chores that can burn calories, improve your physical activity and even help with weight loss.
Weight loss: Household chores that can help you lose weight
You heard it right. Doing housework can also be a workout. As long as you do it regularly, you need not worry about weight gain.
1. Cooking can help burn calories. Half an hour of cooking can help you burn 92 calories. The numbers can be increased depending on how many times a day you cook.
2. Thirty minutes of vacuuming, according to WebMd, can help you burn around 123 calories.
3. Doing laundry for 30 minutes can help burn 133 calories. This is even more if you do one part of the laundry manually.
4. If you take your dog out for a walk every day, then that can be beneficial too. Half an hour of walking your dog can help you burn 149 calories.
5. Raking and bagging leaves for 30 minutes can help you burn 149 calories.
6. Gardening, the one activity which can also impart positivity, can help you burn 167 calories in half an hour.
7. Washing a car can help you burn 167 calories in half an hour.
8. Playing with kids or trying out different outdoor games with them can help you burn 149 to 186 calories, depending on how hard you play. So the next time you skip playing with kids, think again because it can be beneficial for you too.
9. Sweeping or mopping the floor is also a great calorie-burning chore. You can burn as many as 240 calories per hour of doing this activity. To make your workout effective and intense, clean the dirtiest areas of the floor first and then move to the cleaner portions.
What's more is that most of these activities can boost your mood and help you feel energetic.
Stay indoors and stay safe everyone!
