ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Healthy Ways To Start Your Day: Make These Changes To Give A Healthy Touch To Your Mornings

Healthy Ways To Start Your Day: Make These Changes To Give A Healthy Touch To Your Mornings

The way you start your day can affect your health in various ways. A healthy morning can help you give a good start to your day. Here are some ways to start your day on a healthy note.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 12, 2020 12:59 IST
2-Min Read
Healthy Ways To Start Your Day: Make These Changes To Give A Healthy Touch To Your Mornings

Start your day on a healthy note with exercise and meditation

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Few morning drinks can help you boost weight loss
  2. Add more protein to your breakfast
  3. Do not skip breakfast; eat a nutrition-rich breakfast

The way you start your day can affect you in various ways. It can affect your energy levels throughout the day, your mood for the rest of the day and your overall health. Some healthy changes can offer you several health benefits. Starting your day with a healthy note can help you charge up your mornings. It is often advised to eat a healthy and heavy breakfast but is it really helpful? Many are also confused about the right way to start their day. Several foods and drinks can also make your day healthier. Here are some healthy ways to start your day.

Healthy ways to start your day


RELATED STORIES
related

Morning Walk Benefits: 7 Ways How Walking Outdoors Can Benefit Both Physical And Mental Health

Morning walk benefits: Had a bad day? Feeling low? Want to lose weight? Just go for a walk outside! Here are the many benefits of morning walks that will get you on your feet.

related

Make Your Morning Rituals Healthier With Lemon Water! Reason Why You Should Start Your Day With This Healthy Drink

Healthy morning drink: The way you start your day can impact your health in various ways. Starting your day with lemon water is extremely beneficial for your health in various ways. Simply squeezing half lemon to a glass of water can offer you amazing health benefits.

1. Try some healthy drinks

Experts recommend a tall glass of water should be the first thing in the morning. You can start your day with some healthy drinks. Some healthy drinks you can choose from may include- warm water, lemon water, a small amount of apple cider vinegar in water, green tea, detox water or jeera water.

5bplbbl

A glass of lemon water can help in detoxification
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Exercise and meditation

Exercise should be an important part of your day. Some exercise in the morning while others in the evening. According to studies, morning is the best time to exercise. You should make necessary changes in your routine so that you have enough time to exercise in the morning. You can also try meditation. It will keep you stress-free throughout the day.

Also read: Morning Drinks For Weight Loss: Start Your Day With These 5 Healthy Drinks

3. A healthy and balanced breakfast

A healthy breakfast is also extremely necessary for your body to function properly. It is the required fuel for your body. You can add some healthy options to your breakfast which are loaded with nutrients. Do not forget to add protein to your breakfast. Few nuts and dried fruits for breakfast will also offer you plenty of nutrients.

Also read: Weight Loss: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight

jaaghnto

Eat a balanced and healthy breakfast
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Keep everything organised

A morning when you cannot find your stuff and are running late can increase stress levels. Keep your stuff organised and wake up early enough so that you are not late. This will help you reduce stress.

Also read: Did You Have Fresh, Homemade Breakfast Today? Why Rujuta Diwekar Recommends Doing This Daily

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Dry Cough During Weather Change: Try These Effective Home Remedies For Quick Relief
Dry Cough During Weather Change: Try These Effective Home Remedies For Quick Relief

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Swapping Red Meat With Plant Foods Can Lead To Longer Life

Delhi Weather Conducive For COVID-19, South India At 'Low Risk'

Smartphones May Make Your Headaches Worse: Say Researchers From AIIMS

Antioxidant Supplements Not Effective In Improving Male Fertility, Study Finds

Multiple Courses Of Antibiotics Can Make People More Sick

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases