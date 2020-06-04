Litchi Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Eating This Seasonal Fruit
HIGHLIGHTS
- Litchi can help in weight loss
- It is a sweet juicy fruit good for your health
- This fruit is loaded with water content
Litchi season is here! This juicy fruit is a delicious treat you should not miss this season. Litchi or lychee has a sweet flavour that many love. This fruit can offer you multiple health benefits too. From skin benefits to better immunity, litchi can be beneficial to your health in several ways. It is also widely used to prepare juices, jelly and other drinks. It is also high in water content. Litchi is loaded with vitamin C, vitamin D, magnesium, riboflavin, copper, phosphorus and water. Here are some reasons why you must not miss this pulpy fruit this summer.
Litchi health benefits
1. Promotes weight loss
Litchi fruit contains fibre that can help in weight loss. Fibre keeps you full for longer resulting in less calorie consumption. High water content of litchi also promotes weight loss. You can enjoy this fruit at any time of the day.
2. Good for your skin
This fruit has some beauty benefits too. Several properties of litchi can benefit your skin health. Vitamin C in litchi can boost skin health and prevent the signs of ageing. Antioxidants present in it can also help fight oxidative stress.
3. Boosts immunity
A strong immune system can help you ward off diseases. Eating litchi can help you boost immunity. This delicious fruit is loaded with vitamin C which is an amazing immunity booster.
4. May help maintain healthy blood pressure
This juicy fruit contains potassium that can help you regulate blood pressure. Potassium is popularly consumed to fight hypertension effectively. Adding litchi to your diet can provide you potassium that can result in controlled blood pressure.
5. Helps in digestion
Fibre in litchi can help regulate bowel movements and promote digestion. It may prevent digestive issues like constipation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
