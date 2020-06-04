ASK OUR EXPERTS

Litchi Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Eating This Seasonal Fruit

Litchi Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Eating This Seasonal Fruit

Litchi health benefit: Litchi is loaded with vitamin C, vitamin D, magnesium, riboflavin, copper, phosphorus and water. It can offer some amazing health benefits to you. Read here to know these.
  Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 4, 2020
2-Min Read
Litchi Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Eating This Seasonal Fruit

Litchi health benefits: This fruit can help you boost digestive health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Litchi can help in weight loss
  2. It is a sweet juicy fruit good for your health
  3. This fruit is loaded with water content

Litchi season is here! This juicy fruit is a delicious treat you should not miss this season. Litchi or lychee has a sweet flavour that many love. This fruit can offer you multiple health benefits too. From skin benefits to better immunity, litchi can be beneficial to your health in several ways. It is also widely used to prepare juices, jelly and other drinks. It is also high in water content. Litchi is loaded with vitamin C, vitamin D, magnesium, riboflavin, copper, phosphorus and water. Here are some reasons why you must not miss this pulpy fruit this summer.

Litchi health benefits


1. Promotes weight loss

Litchi fruit contains fibre that can help in weight loss. Fibre keeps you full for longer resulting in less calorie consumption. High water content of litchi also promotes weight loss. You can enjoy this fruit at any time of the day.

gpq2qku8

High fibre content of litchi can help in weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Good for your skin

This fruit has some beauty benefits too. Several properties of litchi can benefit your skin health. Vitamin C in litchi can boost skin health and prevent the signs of ageing. Antioxidants present in it can also help fight oxidative stress.

Also read: Vitamin E For Acne: Here's How This Vitamin Can Help Fight Acne; Know Ways To Use

3. Boosts immunity

A strong immune system can help you ward off diseases. Eating litchi can help you boost immunity. This delicious fruit is loaded with vitamin C which is an amazing immunity booster.

Also read: 5 Natural Immunity Boosters You Must Add To Your Diet

4. May help maintain healthy blood pressure

This juicy fruit contains potassium that can help you regulate blood pressure. Potassium is popularly consumed to fight hypertension effectively. Adding litchi to your diet can provide you potassium that can result in controlled blood pressure.

f44kj13

Presence of potassium in litchi can help control blood pressure
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Helps in digestion

Fibre in litchi can help regulate bowel movements and promote digestion. It may prevent digestive issues like constipation.

Also read: Improve Your Digestion At Home With These Kitchen Ingredients

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat
Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat

FAQ

Read More»

