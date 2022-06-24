Do You Think Litchi Means Sugar? Lovneet Batra Says It’s A Myth
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra encourages having litchi this season as it has high nutritive profiles, and shares its various health benefits.
Litchi is very good for health and is rich in vitamin C, copper and multiple antioxidants
Do you like litchi? Also known as lychee or lichee, this delicious tropical fruit belongs to the soapberry family. It is sweet and has a cooling effect on the body which means, it can be best savoured in the ongoing summer season. It's typically eaten fresh and also used in ice creams, juices, wine, and even jelly along with other food items. Besides all this, litchi is also loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants beneficial for the body. But many people seem to be confused about having it. There's a common belief that you shouldn't eat litchi at all because it has more amount of sugar. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra busts this common myth and shares a variety of health benefits of this fruit through her Instagram video.
She writes, “Juicy and pulpy, lychee is back in season again. Despite its super-rich nutritive profile, there's a lot of confusion on whether or not litchi should be consumed because of its high sugar content.”
In a detailed caption, she lists various health benefits of lychees that will make you want to gorge on this summer staple.
1. Storehouse of epicatechin
Lovneet says that lychee is a storehouse of epicatechin that contributes to improving heart health and reduces the risk of cancer and diabetes.
2. Litchi contains oligonol
Litchis contain a compound named oligonol that leads to the production of nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide or NO is a vasodilator. It expands the blood vessels to allow the blood to flow through properly.
3. Litchi is an excellent source of copper
The nutritionist also states that litchi is a great source of copper which in turn, boosts hair growth. Explaining the mechanism, she says copper peptides enlarge the hair follicles, which drastically reduces the resting phase of hair growth. Since litchi is an excellent source of copper, it helps stimulate the hair follicles and makes your hair grow.
4. Lychees are rich in rutin
Litchi is rich in abundant polyphenols like the bioflavonoid called rutin. This strengthens the blood vessels.
5. Lychee is a great source of vitamin C
We all know the importance of vitamin C for our skin and hair. Many people face sunburns this season but it is believed that litchi is effective for treating it because of its vitamin C content. A combination of vitamins C and E has been proven to treat the harmful effects of sun rays on the skin.
6. Litchi contains phytochemicals
This pulpy and juicy fruit also contains phytochemicals that exhibit antioxidant and antineoplastic properties. It means they help prevent abnormal growth of cells, which helps prevent cataracts.
7. It attenuates a high-fat diet
According to the nutritionist, “Lychee fruit contains oligonol which is thought to have antioxidative effects and it also attenuates high-fat diet (HFD) induced dysregulated expression of genes for adipokines in adipocytes.”
Take a look:
Since now you know about the different ways in which litchi can benefit your body, it should be easier for you to include it in your diet. But do not go overboard while having it, as Lovneet Batra says.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
