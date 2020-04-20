Lemon: This Amazing Source Of Vitamin C Can Offer You These Many Health Benefits
Lemon health benefits: Lemons are loaded with vitamin C. It can help you boost immunity. Here are some other health benefits of adding lemons to your diet.
Lemons can help you control the risk of anemia
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin C can help boost immunity
- You should start your day with lemon water
- Lemon can also help in weight loss
Lemon, a good source of vitamin C also contains various other beneficial properties. Lemons are commonly used to prepare drinks. It can also add a tangy flavour to different foods. Vitamin C is extremely important for your health. It is important to boost immunity. Lemons are loaded with vitamin C therefore, it should be an essential part of your immunity-boosting diet. Lemon also contains potassium and magnesium. Many start their day with a glass of lemon water which is also loaded with multiple benefits including weight loss. Here are some health benefits lemons other than being a great source of vitamin C.
Health benefits of lemon you need to know
1. Promotes digestion
Lemon can help you solve digestive issues. It contains fibre as well. Drinking lemon water especially as first thing in the morning can help you prevent digestive issues throughout the day. It can also help prevent constipation.
2. Keeps you hydrated
Lemon water can help you prevent dehydration. Simply add some lemon to water and drink it any time of the day. It will ensure enough optimum vitamin C intake as well as keep you hydrated.
Also read: Top 4 Beverages To Detox Your Liver And Lose Weight
3. Aids in weight loss
Lemon drink can help in weight loss. Take one glass of warm water and squeeze half lemon to it. Add some honey for taste. Drink this every morning on an empty stomach. It will boost metabolism and also reduce appetite and aid in weight loss.
Also read: Drinking Lemon Water In The Morning Could Lead To These Amazing Benefits
4. Prevents kidney stones
Kidney stone is a very painful condition. According to researches consumption of lemon juice can help you prevent kidney stones. Proper hydration is the best way to prevent kidney stones. Drinking lemon water can help you stay hydrated.
5. Helps control the risk of anemia
Vitamin C helps in the absorption of iron from the diet consumed. Iron is necessary for the production of red blood cells. Better absorption of iron results in reduced risk of anemia.
Also read: Yes, There Are Non-Citrus Sources Of Vitamin C Too! Here's A List Of Foods You Need To Know
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.